Boris has promised not to raise taxes. So why betray his manifesto now?

Every now and then Boris Johnson is asked by his allies if he might consider an early general election. Look at his opinion poll, he says, and the great gift of uselessness from Keir Starmers. Why not get there early, before Labor finds a more effective leader? The Prime Minister responds that hell does nothing until he can prove to his new constituents in the North that he has kept his promise to take it to the next level. He defines this promise as spending a lot of money.

So far, Rishi Sunak has sought to counter this by highlighting another overt commitment: not to raise taxes. The upgrade is such a vague promise that Conservative ministers will jokingly dare to explain it (no one can). The 2019 manifesto is a little clearer: We promise not to increase the rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT. Johnson is therefore faced with a difficult choice: honor his promise to protect the incomes of hard-working families by freezing taxes, or splurge on spending.

He has chosen to splurge and intends to announce it soon enough. Hell blames the pandemic, saying the NHS waiting list needs to be addressed. But the real reason is to solve a social protection problem that existed long before Covid.

He has a Jesuitical excuse ready: technically, it’s not a tax increase. It’s a new national insurance surcharge! But he will, of course, be seen for what it is: an open betrayal of the pledge on which he was elected. The bet could work if the extra money was truly transformative. But that’s a very big though.

The NHS backlog is certainly a crisis, the result of not only the pandemic but the demand for people to protect the NHS by not using it. The result: some seven million fewer treatments, undiagnosed cancer patients and missed early interventions that will soon translate into more serious illness and preventable death. At the height of the Covid crisis, 40% of NHS beds were empty. The delayed treatment was always going to create a short-term emergency, which is now seen by # 10 as a plausible excuse to break with the manifesto.

Johnson now intends to repeat Blair’s 2002 exercise of increasing national health and social care insurance. But Blair spent years crafting that argument and commissioned a massive report highlighting the risks: primarily that the extra money could be swallowed up by pay increases. It duly happened. Kings Fund analysis showed that GPs ‘incomes rose 23% in five years, while NHS consultants’ salaries increased by 25%. Of the additional 40 billion, almost half went to wage and price inflation.

The Prime Minister’s welfare plan, based on Andrew Dilnot’s ten-year-old program, doesn’t even claim to improve anything. It simply transfers system costs from failing nursing homes to taxpayers, creating a bill that is guaranteed to grow. Scotland offered free care for the elderly 20 years ago, but no one is looking very closely at how it works. Better not to argue and cross your fingers. Blair’s mantra was to invest and reform: Conservatives, it seems, prefer to splurge and hope.

If money was the simple answer to education, then schools with the highest funding per pupil would perform best. Studies show that this relationship simply does not exist in England (where per pupil funding has varied enormously) and OECD studies show the same lack of relationship in the developed world. School leadership, culture, ethics, curriculum: it all matters. But it’s something that money can’t buy.

Scotland offers perhaps the biggest caveat regarding the limits on extra money. Its spending on education, per person, is 28% higher than that of England. However, the level of student achievement is lower, as adolescents are less likely to go to university (especially if they are poor). It is a national scandal.

Why should all of this be so, if cash works? The Scottish list goes on: spending for courts and police is 19 percent higher. But you can look in vain for a connection between this and safer streets. Spending on housing and community development is almost twice as high as in England, but Scotland still has the highest drug-related death rate in Europe. The false attraction of high public spending has been a disaster. Rather than tackling poverty, it created the most expensive poverty in the world.

The future of the Conservatives must therefore be built from a mix of Blair’s past and Nicola Sturgeons’ present. Several cabinet members watch in horror and the impending destruction of their parties’ credibility on election promises. I hate it, one said, but the rest of us weren’t consulted. The debate on social care was a closed three-way discussion between Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, the Chancellor and the Prime Minister.

Sunaks’ strategy was to hold a mirror up to number 10 and say spend if you want, but here’s the bill. Well, become a high tax country. His bluff has now been called.

The Prime Minister wants the extra spending and thinks hell will be forgiven on the tax. We can expect more costly decisions in the spending review and then a net zero program estimated by officials at $ 70 billion a year. Most will come via higher prices.

The upgrade commitment, while comically unclear, can be honored in several ways. Take the example of the current surge in low-end wages: when truck drivers are offered 50,000 a year, it is a sign of great economic change and a red flag for companies that have too long. relied on cheap, imported labor. There is a new post-Brexit agenda out there, waiting for a Conservative party to have the imagination to seize it.

We not only want to freeze taxes, but also to reduce them, promised the last Conservative manifesto. If this is to be dismissed in favor of the big government’s anti-conservatism agenda with spending (and taxes) pushed higher than New Labor has ever dared, it would need a bit of explanation. . It may be a decade, maybe more, before the Conservatives can run another election by promising not to raise taxes as a political price to pay. The Prime Minister will have to hope that it is worth it.