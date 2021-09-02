Donald Trump accuses ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley of hypocrisy





Nikki Haley has been accused of hypocrisy on several occasions, and now her former boss weighs in.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, former President Donald Trump rejected attempts by the former ambassador to the United Nations to lay the groundwork for a possible 2024 presidential bid.

Haley has said she won’t be running if Trump decides to run again, but he seems to be keeping his plans close to the waistcoat, to his wallet, as he uses a possible 2024 run as a fundraising tool.

“Knowing Trump, he’s going to put him on hold until New Hampshire’s first filing deadline,” a Trump confidant told the magazine. The end result, a Haley insider admitted with frustration, is “a pattern of waiting” that “is unlike any previous race.”

But if Haley does show up, she likely won’t get much backing from Trump, who noted that the former governor of South Carolina used to criticize the former president at one point and support him the next.

“Well, every time she criticizes me she describes [sic] me about 15 minutes later, ”Trump told Vanity Fair. “I guess she gets the base.”

Haley and hypocrisy have long had a close relationship.

Last month, she attacked the Biden administration’s withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and in particular the administration’s negotiations with the Taliban, which Haley compared to “dealing with the devil.”

However, she was unaware that Trump was planning to house Taliban operatives at Camp David just days before the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks. He then canceled the meeting after the terror group claimed responsibility for a deadly bombing in Kabul.

In May, Haley slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for tweeting “take advantage of the long weekend” before Memorial Day instead of honoring the troops.

However, she was grilled on social media after her own Memorial Day tweet focused on her family, not the soldiers honored during the holidays.

And, as the video below shows, Haley was one of several Republicans who initially condemned Trump for instigating the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol, only to crawl back when it didn’t ‘did not affect his popularity with the party base.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story stated that Donald Trump hosted members of the Taliban at Camp David in 2018. He invited them, but subsequently canceled the meeting.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/donald-trump-accuses-former-un-163745797.html

