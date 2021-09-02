Brunhild reigns in the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 1000 Guineas





Brunhild (straddling DS Deora), coached by Prasanna Kumar, won the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 1000 Guineas, the first Classic of the season, here on Thursday. The winner belongs to Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty.

1. DISABLED VICTORY SYMBOL (1200 m), dimension 00 to 25 (no whip): ASIAN EMPRESS (DS Deora) 1, Romantic Bay (Inayat) 2, Kings Pride (Yash Narredu) 3 and Street Cat (C. Umesh) 1, 1-3 / 4 and snk. 1m, 17.35s. Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: GS Parmar.

2. SHINING FORCE HANDICAP (1,200 m), young girl only 4 years old, ranked from 20 to 45: SIR BAFFERT (KV Baskar) 1, Mayflower (Azfar Syeed) 2, Full Of Surprise (DS Deora) 3 and Lord Of The Turf (Nakhat Singh) 4. 4-1 / 4, snk and 8-1 / 2. 1m, 15.39s. Owner: M / s. Arun Alagappan Racing. Trainer: DK Futnani.

3. EL TROPICO PLATE (1000 m), 3 year old girl only (Conditions): SUBJUCATE (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Fashion Stars (Nakhat Singh) 2, Mystical Magician (Nikhil Naidu) 3 and Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 4 not execute: supreme justice. 1-1 / 4, 3-1 / 2 and 3-1 / 4. 1m, 0.42s. Owners: M / s. Farm of horse breeders Manjri, Mr. Madhavan Srinivasan and Mrs. S. Nirmala. Coach: Mandanna.

4. SEPTEMBER HANDICAP (1,400 m), 5 years and over, rated 40 to 65: RENEGADE (Azfar Syeed) 1, Magical Wish (Yash Narredu) 2, Ayur Shakti (Ashhad Asbar) 3 and Royal Blues (A. Imran Khan) ) 4. 1/2, 2-3 / 4 and 2.1m, 28.32s. Owner: MH Thumbuswamy. Trainer: P. Krishna.

5. DR. MAM RAMASWAMY MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), ages 4 and up (Conditions): MULTIFACETED (PS Chouhan) 1, Born Queen (P. Trevor) 2, Victorious Sermon (Zervan) 3 and Vachan (C. Umesh) 4. 4 , 4-1 / 2 and lnk. 1m, 25.36s. Owners: M / s. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Coach: D. Byramji.

6. CHETTINAD CEMENT NILGIRIS 1000 GUINEAS (1400 m), 3 year old fillies (Conditions): BRUNHILD (Gusto-Star Of China) DS Deora 1, Scruples (Air Support-Schiavone) P. Trevor 2, Chashn (Kingda Ka- Maun Vrat) C. Umesh 3 and Baby Bazooka (Kingda Ka-Bullseye) Zervan 4. 3/4, 1-1 / 2 and 1-3 / 4. 1m, 26.35s. Owner: Mr. Ajith Vittal Shetty. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. HIGHLAND BRAVE HANDICAP (1,400 m), ranked from 20 to 45: OFF SHORE BREEZE (Yash Narredu) 1, Royal Pearl (C. Brisson) 2, Beauteous Maximus (Farid Ansari) 3 and Eagle Bluff (Kiran Naidu) 4 . 4 -1/4, 5-1 / 4 and 1/2. 1m, 28.37s. Owner: Mr. AC Muthiah. Trainer: Sébastien.

