Trump’s summer on a golf course included meetings with loyalists and conspiracy theorists





Donald Trump had more on his agenda than golf this summer.

The former president has held a series of private meetings at his New Jersey golf course with worshipers, from people opposed to Covid’s mask and vaccine warrants to conspiracy theorists who continue to argue the false claim that the 2020 elections were rigged in favor of Joe Biden.

Numerous rallies were held at Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ CNBC learned of their existence by reviewing social media posts.

Earlier this year, Trump held several meetings with Republican leaders at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican National Senate Committee Chairman Rick Scott as well as Republican National Committee leaders and financiers visited the former Commander-in-Chief there.

Lawmakers who met Trump in Bedminster this summer include Republican House Caucus Leader Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks, R-Ind. and representing Madison Cawthorn, RN.C.

Trump continued to consider another presidential bid and continued to falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Several officials on both sides of the political aisle, including former Trump attorney general William Barr, have said there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. The former Speaker of the House Republican, Paul Ryan, said in a recent interview that the election “was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election.”

A Trump spokesperson did not return an email soliciting comment before the post.

In a video posted to Instagram in late June, Trump is seen speaking to what appears to be a group of donors. Like other videos and photos reviewed by CNBC, the social media post lists Trump’s Golf Club in New Jersey as the venue for the event.

After calling out some supporters by name and thanking them, Trump looks back on the election and notes that it was successful despite losing to Biden.

“It was really an amazing time. We had a great election. We did better the second time than the first,” Trump told the small crowd. “Yes!” one participant said aloud after Trump claimed his lost candidacy for re-election was better the first time around than his successful 2016 campaign.

The video shows that one of the names mentioned by the former president at the June rally was Lewis Topper.

“Do you mind if I have you a few minutes later?” Trump tells the crowd as he recalls an apparent conversation he had with Topper just before the private meeting. “I said, ‘Lewis, if it’s important, we’ll do it,’ Trump explained about whether he would end up speaking privately with Topper.

Data from the Center for Responsive Politics shows that a Lewis Topper runs a Florida-based fast food company and is also a long-time donor to Republican causes.

Topper did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment on whether he was present at the event. Federal Election Commission records show he already listed a New York address and, in the 2016 election, contributed to Trump’s campaign and an outside super PAC backing the then candidate.

Records also show that Topper recently contributed a lot of money to the RNC, including a donation of $ 100,000 in 2018. Topper also donated over $ 500,000 to the American Liberty Fund last year, a super PAC that spent over $ 1 million on the 2020 election, including just over $ 220,000. backing Trump, according to CRP data. The PAC also spent over $ 500,000 on far-right GOP candidate Laura Loomer, who also ended up losing her race in Florida.

A series of photos posted to Twitter and Instagram on July 7 showed the former president meeting privately with those who promoted the idea that the election had been stolen from Trump.

Conservative YouTube personality Austen Fletcher posted photos of himself, Trump and others sitting around a table on at least two of his social media accounts in early July. Her Instagram post said the meeting took place at Bedminster Golf Course and each of the social media posts had the text: “Diet Cokes with the big man.”

Fletcher, whose YouTube channel is called “Fleccas Talks”, has been a staunch opponent of big tech companies and what he thinks is the censorship of conservative voices like his. The meeting took place the same day Trump announced a class action lawsuit against tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google. Trump was previously banned from Facebook and Twitter. Fletcher did not return any social media messages requesting comment on the meeting he had with Trump.

Fletcher is seen on stage with Trump and a few others in photos from the reunion. Matt Schlapp, the president of the Conservative Union of America, who was also on stage when the former president made his announcement, confirmed to CNBC that he too was in the meeting but declined to say what had been discussed. Schlapp previously announced that his organization is joining Trump in the class action lawsuit against the tech companies. ACU hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference where Trump was a guest speaker.

A photo from the private meeting with Trump also shows lobbyist and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, who was also later seen with Trump on stage. Bondi is president of the American First Policy Institute, which is headed by a large number of people with ties to the former president.

Fletcher and Schlapp have already tried to cast doubt on the election results.

Fletcher’s Instagram page shows a January 4 post encouraging his more than 470,000 followers to attend the next round of post-election rallies that would later become known as the precursor to the deadly January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The attack on the Capitol came as Congress certified the results of Biden’s victory over Trump and led to congressional inquiries and hundreds of arrests.

Fletcher’s Instagram post highlighted three rallies that took place between January 5 and 6, including one featuring Trump outside the White House where he called on his supporters to march on Capitol Hill. Fletcher writes in his article “Who Else Is Heading To DC To STOP THE FLIGHT?”

In a video posted to Rumble on January 8, Fletcher is seen interviewing various people walking on Capitol Hill. The first clip of the episode shows protesters cheering “Fight for Trump.”

In the first interview, Fletcher is seen speaking with a Trump supporter baselessly claiming the election was fraudulent. Video later shows scenes of the Capitol attack and one of the last people interviewed says she hopes Trump “fights back[‘s] like hell. “

This particular episode of Fleccas Talks garnered over 100,000 views, the most his Rumble channel has ever seen.

Shortly after the election, Schlapp suggested that in the state of Nevada he had evidence to prove that the deceased had voted, that people from outside the state had participated in the elections illegally, and even that children were voting. Trump and his allies lost all the election lawsuits they brought in the Silver State.

Later in July, Trump made a surprise visit to a cocktail party for a group called Ladies for America First. It was also on his New Jersey golf course. Former Trump White House social media director Dan Scavino is also pictured with attendees at the event.

Photos on Instagram show the route of the rally, which notes that it took place on July 28 and that one of the guest speakers was a local county council commissioner who attended the January 6 rally but not the riot that followed. The route shows that the party was also aimed at raising funds for Love 146, a non-profit organization that aims to fight human trafficking.

A YouTube video posted the day after the party shows that Trump’s appearance surprised Ladies for America First. In front of a jubilant crowd, Trump took aim at many of his usual targets, including the press, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Democratic lawmakers and what he believes is an increase in crime in cities led by the democrats.

Trump returned to the election during his comments and falsely claimed he won after the crowd itself shouted “You won!”

“We did it. We won and we won a lot,” he told the enthusiastic crowd. “You have seen where they have votes printed on false paper. They have missing ballots. They have more votes than they have in a state,” Trump later claimed, without any evidence. at hand.

At the end of the clip, Trump gave one of his clearest indications yet that he was going to run for president when a woman said, “We need you back.” Trump replies, “You are going to be very happy.”

Days after the Ladies for America First event, Cawthorn, RN.C. posted a photo on his Instagram page of him and others meeting Trump.

The message was dated August 2. Cawthorn is one of the most conservative members of the House in Congress and recently called those arrested in the January 6 riot “political hostages.”

Cawthorn appeared to be teasing a Trump presidential bid on his social media page. The congressman’s spokesperson did not return a request for comment on what was specifically discussed at the meeting.

“An incredible time discussing the future. Planning for major moves and a bright future for America. Phase one is election security and it is underway,” Cawthorn said in his Instagram post describing the meeting. “Phase two will begin after we take over the house and then the presidency in the next election.”

Cawthorn has come under close scrutiny, including by members of his own party, for recent comments he made suggesting people could be hurt if lawmakers didn’t listen to him and his constituents demand the integrity of elections.

“If our electoral systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, it’s going to lead to a place and it’s bloodshed,” Cawthorn said at a Republican event. Cawthorn once lambasted a district in North Carolina for forcing students to wear masks.

“The biggest threat to our children today is not from Covid-19. It is from awake liberal government officials like you who think they are all in the know and wise,” Cawthorn told county officials on the month. latest. He also said that Biden’s Covid vaccination campaign could result in the federal government taking guns away from people.

During the meeting with Trump, Cawthorn was joined by Rogan O’Handley, a lawyer with more than 2 million followers on Instagram. O’Handley’s Instagram page features a few posts that target the mandates of Covid vaccines, including those implemented by companies across the country.

“States must start banning mandatory vaccines required by employers and schools,” O’Handley said in an Instagram post. “Your private medical conditions must remain PRIVATE!”

O’Handley did not respond to an Instagram post commenting on the meeting with Trump.

