China pledges to improve regulation of cross-border trade, expresses support for small and medium-sized enterprises





The idea wasintroduced for the first timethis july at from China from South Hainan Province the only pilot free trade port in the country and specifies management measures in 11 categories. For areas that are not included in the list, domestic and foreign service providers will have a level playing field and enjoy equal market access in the port, officials said. “We will open up to a higher level,” Xi said at the fair, pledging to strengthen support to the service sector for those who agreed to jointly build the Belt and Road (BRI) initiative. . China will share the results of its technological development with the world, he said, hoping to work hand in hand with the world in times of economic recovery from the pandemic. Calling services trade an important part of international trade and an essential part of international trade, Xi called for advancing regulations in the sector. Support for small and medium-sized businesses In his speech, Xi also expressed support for innovation-driven small and medium enterprises (SMEs). “[We will] deepen the reform of the new third board (National Stock Exchange and Listing), “Xi said. Launched in 2013, the council aims to offer small and medium-sized businesses a new low-cost financing channel and simple listing procedures. Official data shows that around 70% of listed SMEs made profits in 2020 amid the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese president also announced the creation of a new stock exchange in Beijing, hoping that it will be a main platform at the service of innovation-oriented SMEs. It would become the third stock exchange in the country, after those of the financial center of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen. The new exchange will hopefully serve as the link for a tiered capital market, according to an official statement released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission after Xi’s speech. It will target state-owned enterprises and respect their expansion trend to improve its inclusion and the accuracy of its targeting, the statement added. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-02/President-Xi-Jinping-addresses-global-trade-in-services-summit-13eopRZ7Tc4/index.html Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1A257cOmZQU Related links www.cgtn.com SOURCE CGTN

