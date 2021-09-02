British Foreign Minister Raab to visit Pakistan and hold talks on Afghan crisis





British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will travel to Pakistan to meet with senior officials of the government led by Imran Khan and discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power, ANI reported citing another outlet. . Raabs Pakistan’s visit was finalized on Tuesday between Pakistani and British officials. The British government has said its foreign secretary will visit the region around war-torn Afghanistan to discuss the evacuation of those who remained in Kabul, even after Western troops left the country.

Apparently, a UK government source has informed that Raab will be in Pakistan for at least two days for the talks. Raab had previously indicated during the visit saying that the British Foreign Secretary would leave for the region during the meeting on the government’s handling of Afghanistan in the Foreign Affairs Committee. He said: We are always very careful with travel because of the security implications. But I can tell you that I am leaving after this committee to go to the region.

Raab meets with Qatari leaders and discusses Afghanistan

On September 2, Raab met with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Qatari foreign minister and other Qatari leaders in Doha to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Days after Britain concluded its war in Afghanistan, Raab traveled to Doha and met with the Emir of Qatar and other senior officials on Thursday. Prospects on the table, according to the British government statement, included the establishment and operation of Kabul airport and the safe passage of foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders high on the agenda. .

As a result of the US action, it should be noted that the British Embassy in Afghanistan has been temporarily moved to Qatar until it can be reestablished. The British mission for Afghanistan is operational in Doha. Downing Street also said Raab will meet with Martin Longden who arrived in Doha on Wednesday and is also in charge while his Ambassador Laurie Bristow is on leave following an intense British evacuation mission in Afghanistan.

Raabs’ meeting with Qatari officials comes after the US Secretary of State also spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to thank the latter for facilitating the safe transit of US nationals from Afghanistan. On September 1, the UK Foreign Secretary also met with Foreign Secretary Dr S. Jaishankar to discuss UK-India collaboration to help people in Afghanistan.

