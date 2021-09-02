What Erdogan missed by skipping the Baghdad conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may have established himself as the most influential participant at the Baghdad regional conference last week, but his confrontational foreign policy kept him out of the rally.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu represented Turkey in August. 28Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, which brought together Iraq’s neighbors, other countries in the region and France. Among Iraq’s other four neighbors, Iran and Saudi Arabia also sent their foreign ministers, while Jordan was represented by its king and Kuwait by its prime minister. The Emir of Qatar, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and the President of Egypt were other prominent participants, while French President Emmanuel Macron stood out as an external actor. He also visited Mosul and Iraqi Kurdistan, two regions critical to Turkish interests.

The fact that Erdogan avoided the conference shows how Turkey’s confrontational foreign policy came to constrain it, even as it recently decided to oppose barriers with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Arab Emirates. United.

The conference took place as part of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s efforts to pull his country out of the front lines of rivalries and quarrels between different powers. Its roadmap involves efforts to end the American-Iranian settling of scores via Iraq, but also an offer of good neighborly relations with Turkey, whose military operations on Iraqi territory have considerably expanded within the framework of of increased repression against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, banned. (PKK). The Gadhimi government knows it must diversify its regional ties to get rid of the constraints that have emboldened Iran and Turkey to believe Iraq is largely dependent on them. Standing out in Baghdad’s efforts is a quest to rekindle ties with the Arab world, including a platform of trilateral cooperation with Egypt and Jordan that is likely to advance not only the regional integration of the Iraq, but also its economic alternatives, including an energy corridor from Basra to Jordan. port of Aqaba.

It may sound like an Iraqi attempt to counterbalance Iran and Turkey with Arab partners, but Turkey still stands a chance to benefit from regional normalization, provided it revises its misguided policies on Iraq that have fueled it. the Arab apprehension of a modern-day Ottoman. -Persian rivalry in the region.

However, the priorities and areas of cooperation that Cavusoglu highlighted during the conference appeared to be a sign of Ankara’s intention to maintain his interventionist posture. His main proposals for the construction of a highway and a railroad from Fish Khabur, the border crossing between Iraq and northeastern Syria, Baghdad and an industrial zone in Mosul are both politically motivated. which outweigh economic considerations.

Fish Khabur is a stone’s throw from the Turkish border village of Ovakoy, the site of a long-standing Turkish plan for a second border crossing with Iraq. The road project from the area to Baghdad, via Tell Afar and Mosul, has several motivations: to bypass Iraqi Kurdistan, to which Turkey’s only border crossing with Iraq opens, to create a de facto safety belt preventing the movement of PKK militants between their hiding places in northern Iraq and northeastern Syria held by the Kurds and facilitating access to Mosul, which the neo-Ottomans still mourn like a lost land. Likewise, Ankara’s dreams have long involved the construction of an industrial zone or an airport in Mosul.

However, Turkey’s record in Iraq poses political obstacles to economic projects, especially given its recent airstrikes in the Yazidi region of Sinjar, which is part of the province of Mosul. Ankara worked with ill-chosen actors before the takeover of Mosul by Islamic states in 2014. Then, amid the advance of ISIS, Turkish officials suggested that the group had emerged because of Sunni anger justified with discrimination, and did not evacuate the Turkish consulate in Mosul in what was seen as a sign that Ankara trusted ISIS, only to see its consular staff held hostage. During the campaign for the liberation of Mosul, Turkey refused to withdraw his soldiers at the nearby Bashiqa base, despite Baghdad’s objections, vehemently opposed the involvement of Shiite fighters in the offensive and helped form a Sunni militia, arguing that Mosul was a Sunni city. Coalition warplanes destroyed the consulate building during a 2016 raid on ISIS militants occupying the compound. The the mission has been reopened in a new building in May after a long trail of feet through Baghdad.

And while Erdogan has yet to travel to Mosul, Macron visited the city on August 29 and announced that France would soon open a consulate there. Macrons pledges to support the reconstruction of Mosul and theInterest of the French private sector investment in the region has certainly angered Ankara.

Mosul was also the scene of an emerging war of influence between Turkey and Iran. Although the region’s Turkmen minority is seen as a natural ally of Ankara, its Shia segments have come increasingly under Iranian influence in recent years. Iran’s influence in the Mosul-Kirkuk region has also grown thanks to its allies in the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units.

If Iraq succeeds in strengthening its relations with its neighbors, relying on economic partnerships, the divisions that fuel such wars of influence could also disappear.

In addition, Macron promised that France would maintain amilitary presence in Iraq against terrorism even if the United States withdraws and continues to support Iraqi Kurdistan. An increasing role of France in the region, encouraged by the United States, will certainly raise eyebrows in Ankara, especially if France claims a role of protector of the Kurds. After all, Ankara boasted of competing with France in Africa, but now faces a French decision to fill the American void in the neighboring Kurdish region.

Macron said he and Kadhimi discussed the need for a Turkish airstrikes end and stressed that the Yazidis and all other refugees should be able to return to their homes.

A senior commander of a Yazidi force linked to the PKK and nine others were killed in Turkish airstrikes in Sinjar in mid-August, in which a drone targeted a vehicle carrying the commander, while F- jets 16 hit a medical center.

Speaking at the Baghdad conference, Cavusoglu mentioned ISIS, the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units as terrorist organizations threatening regional stability. Turkey, he said, will never accept the presence of the PKK terrorist organization in Iraq. We expect all neighboring countries to support our fight against this terrorist organization.

In its talks with the PKK which collapsed in 2015, Ankara had demanded that the armed elements of the PKK withdraw beyond the Turkish borders, that is to say to their long-standing bases in the mountains of Kurdistan. Iraqi. Over the past two years, however, the Turkish army’s operations and outposts in the region have grown. Yet Ankara rejects accusations that it violates Iraq’s sovereignty.

The investment projects Iraq desperately needs could eventually help Iraq become a bridge in rebalancing regional relations. Kadhimis’ mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia shows that Iraqi diplomacy is not dead after all. Baghdad may be able to play a similar role in facilitating Ankara’s relations with Riyadh, Cairo and Damascus. But before seeking mediation, a review of its regional policies appears to be a necessary step for Ankara.

Nonetheless, Turkey retains its potential to do business with Iraq despite all the drawbacks of bilateral relations. Just days after Iraqi protests against Turkish strikes in Sinjar, Iraqi defense minister says Baghdad has asked Ankara for bids military equipment, including Bayraktar TB2 drones and T129 attack helicopters.

In addition, Turkey retains its influence to impose conditions through its military presence in Iraq and Syria. The Kurds can trust France’s friendship, but France could hardly change the existing balances or counterbalance Turkey on its own without the United States. After all, even American support for the Kurds has not been a major obstacle for Turkey.

Notably, Macron gave up going to Sinjar meet with Yazidi representatives on the advice of Iraqi officials, who remained suspicious of Turkey after the murder of the Yazidi commander, who was apparently on his way to a meeting with Kadhimi when the Turkish drone struck, Kurdish sources said Iraqi women in Al-Monitor.

This could be taken as a sign of Turkey’s deterrent impact, but its ability to deter doesn’t mean it is on the winning side. Turkey’s security approach in its relations with Iraq mitigates the potential for political and economic partnerships between the two neighbors.