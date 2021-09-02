Donald Trump recalls defending “Judeo-Christian values” and says religion is under attack





Former President Donald Trump answered questions from religious leaders on Thursday during a call with a group intended to build support for evangelical Christians.

The National Faith Advisory Council is based on Trump’s White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative. President Joe Biden ended this program when he took office.

The coalition aims to consolidate the support of evangelical Christians. But the former president said the group will also defend the freedoms of other religions.

Religion would be the biggest loser in the 2020 election if Biden wins, Trump said during presidential debates. And things got worse than he thought.

“What they’re doing to religion, what they’re doing to Christianity, it’s a very sad and sad thing for our country,” Trump said.

“They want to deprive you of your religious freedoms,” he later continued. “In terms of the threat, they want to remove them.”

Trump has said his White House is open to everyone, especially the religious community.

“One of my greatest honors has been to fight for religious freedom and to defend the Judeo-Christian values ​​and principles of the founding of our nation,” he said.

The former president touted achievements such as moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and the Abrahamic Accords, which saw the first normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

He also touted the removal of the “Johnson Amendment” from the federal tax code, which prohibits religious organizations and many nonprofits from endorsing or opposing political candidates. However, the Washington Post reports that the executive order that Trump claims ended the Johnson Amendment did not do this. The law remains on the books and the US Department of Justice says the tax laws on religious organizations have not been lifted.

Trump also highlighted other achievements, such as promoting gasoline and oil for energy independence. During this time, he hit Biden for the unfolding of the war in Afghanistan and for inflation.

Trump still maintains that he won the 2020 election.

“We have to change the election results, and we have to change the elections. This election has been rigged and stolen, stolen, and we have to work on it and we have to look to the future as well, 22 and 24, ”Trump said.

However, the former president noted that he received only half of the Catholic votes and about a quarter of the Jewish votes.

“I think they have to get together,” he said. “There has to be a little more unity with the religious groups all represented on this call.”

Leading the call, Trump paid tribute to service members who died in Afghanistan last week, and those affected by Hurricane Ida and its remains, from Louisiana to the northeast.

Trump said they “had a chance” in 2022 and 2024 now because of how Biden ended the nation’s involvement in Afghanistan and the “disgrace” that followed.

“We haven’t lost a soldier in 18 months. And then when I got out, all of a sudden they started claiming all the land, ”Trump said. “They weren’t doing anything when I was there.

The National Faith Advisory Board is headed by Paula White, a Florida televangelist who served in the Trump administration for evangelistic outreach as part of the White Houses Faith and Opportunity Initiative.

“You have conquered the business world, the media world, the sports world, the political world, and I believe it is because the hand of God is on you and your strength and this world to produce greater things, “White said when introducing the president.

