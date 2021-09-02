Twitter wants Donald Trump’s trial sent to San Francisco court and dismissed





Twitter wants former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the social media giant transferred to a federal judge in San Francisco and dropped.

Mr Trump filed a lawsuit against Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey in Florida federal court in July, alleging a First Amendment violation after the platform banned it earlier this year.

Twitter urged the Florida federal court to move the case to California, because that’s where Twitter is based.

“The claims raised in this action are unfounded and must be dismissed with prejudice in law. But before these fatal flaws can be corrected, the court would need to correct another fundamental problem with this lawsuit: It is filed in the wrong court, ”Twitter lawyers said in a court filing. “The forum selection clause in Twitter’s user agreement requires that claims like the ones hereby be brought in state or federal courts in San Francisco, California.”

The terms of service requiring all disputes to be brought to the courts in San Francisco include an effective date of August 19, 2021, according to a piece submitted by Twitter to the court, several months after Mr. Trump started the process. platform.

Twitter, however, argued that Mr. Trump was bound by Twitter’s current terms of service and admitted him in a separate legal action.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment and did not respond in court, according to the court file.

The Florida federal court on Thursday set a deadline for the US government to intervene in the case, including giving its opinion on the constitutionality issue raised by Mr. Trump against Twitter.

The Justice Department told the court on Tuesday it had yet to discuss a briefing schedule with lawyers for Mr. Trump and other trial authors and would notify the court after concluding a agreement with litigants on a timetable for filing briefs.

Along with Mr. Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter and Mr. Dorsey, Mr. Trump has also sued other platforms that have banned him, including Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai, owned by Google, YouTube and CEO. from Google.

Facebook has said it maintains its ban on Mr. Trump until 2023. This week, a judge set a November deadline for the US government to intervene with a contribution in Facebook’s case.

YouTube, like Twitter, has sought to transfer Mr. Trump’s case to a California court. The judge in Mr. Trump’s case against YouTube issued an order Thursday saying the judge would decide whether the case should be transferred.

The judge also delayed the U.S. government’s response time until the judge made a ruling on where the case should be heard.

