After Shanghai and Shenzhen, China launches a Beijing Stock Exchange, Xi Jinping’s offensive continues!





The offensive of Chinese President Xi Jinping continues in all directions. While the Middle Empire has two main stock exchanges, Shanghai and Shenzhen, a new place will be set up in Beijing. This stock exchange should in particular make it possible to support the development in China of small and medium-sized enterprises, said Xi Jinping during a trade fair, without however giving further details on the project. “We will continue to support the innovative development of small and medium-sized enterprises (…) by launching the Beijing Stock Exchange,” said the Chinese leader. The announcement comes as the country’s authorities have just tightened regulations in a number of key sectors in China, such as technology and entertainment. China in particular this week banned certain television programs and has also just imposed severe restrictions to limit the time of exposure of children to video games. At the end of August, the country also adopted a major law to prevent the abusive collection of personal data online by digital gloves such as Alibaba, Didi (reservation of vehicles with driver) or Tencent (video games), already in the crosshairs. authorities in recent months on this subject. >> Read also – China: industry at its lowest since early 2020 Currently, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges are subject to a daily fluctuation limit of 10%, in order to limit volatility on the Chinese stock market, dominated by small investors who are very sensitive to rumors. But in 2019, the equivalent of a Chinese Nasdaq was launched on the Shanghai Stock Exchange with a new platform for technology stocks, the STAR Market, with IPO rules and considerably relaxed daily fluctuation limits. >> Buy and sell your investments (stocks, cryptocurrencies, gold) at the right time thanks to Momentum, Capital’s newsletter on technical analysis

