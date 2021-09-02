Ascoval has an advantage in the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 2000 Guineas





Although the Chettinad Cement Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (1,400m) wear an open look with many competitive riders in the fray, Padmanabhan-trained Ascoval appears to have an advantage in the main event of the races to be held here on Friday 3 September. . The carried over amount of 19,627 will be added to the second treble pool.

1. SCENT OF POWER HANDICAP (1,400 m), 4 years old and over, ranked from 00 to 25, 3:00 p.m .: 1. King Horof (3) Azfar Syeed 60, 2. Chanakya (6) A. Imran Khan 59, 5, 3. Blue Patent (4) Rahil Akhtar 59, 4. Propahlady (7) C. Umesh 59, 5. Cape Cod (2) S. Sunil 58.5, 6. Flash Star (5) R. Manish 57.5, 7. Perfect Support (8) Janardhan Paswan 56.5 and 8. Amazing Kitten (1) Shahar Babu 54.

1. CHANAKYA, 2. INCREDIBLE KITTEN, 3. PROPAHLADY

2. EXCLUSIVE DANCER DISABILITY (1,400m), 6 years and over, rated 20 to 45, 3-30: 1. Branka (3) Nikhil Naidu 60, 2. Mighty Princess (6) M. Bhaskar 60, 3. Queens Hall (5) Zervan 59.5, 4. Rush More (9) A. Ayaz Khan 59.5, 5. Full bloom (4) Farid Ansari 59, 6. Royal Symphony (1) Azfar Syeed 59, 7. Chaitanya (2) Ajeet Kumar 58, 8. Welcome Baby (8) Kuldeep Singh 58 and 9. Sifan (7) C. Umesh 55.

1. BRANKA, 2. QUEEN’S ROOM, 3. SIFAN

3. ZACHARY PLATE (1,600 m), young girl only 3 years old (Conditions), 4-00: 1. Conscious Keeper (3) Shahar Babu 56, 2. Mister Moonlight (6) P. Trevor 56, 3. Reign Of Terror (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 4. Abilitare (2) C. Brisson 54.5, 5. Aretha (1) C. Umesh 54.5, 6. Dashing Beauty (7) Zervan 54.5 and 7. Turf Beauty (4) Yash Narredu 54.5.

1. MISTER MOONLIGHT, 2. DASHING BEAUTY, 3. REIGN OF TERROR

4. I SPECIAL HANDICAP (1,600 m), ranked 40 to 65, 4-30: 1. Avellino (1) P. Vikram 60, 2. Cotton Hall (8) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Including Dilly Dally (3) Shyam Kumar 58, 4. Royal Commander (4) Kuldeep Singh 57,5, 5. Bring It On (2) Ramandeep Singh 54, 6. Divina (5) Nikhil Naidu 54, 7. Comanche Brave (7) Nakhat Singh 53 and 8 Pacific (6) Shahar Babu 52.

1. AVELLINO, 2. COMANCHE BRAVE, 3. COTTON HALL

5. CHETTINAD CEMENT NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (1,400 m), 3 years old Indian Horses (Termes), 5-00: 1. Akido (2) Nakhat Singh 56, 2. Ascoval (9) Neeraj 56, 3. Cool Rider (3 ) A. Sandesh 56, 4. Devils Magic (10) P. Trevor 56, 5. Imperial Blue (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Knight Envied (5) A. Imran Khan 56, 7. Mr Kool (4) Nikhil Naidu 56, 8. Obsidian (8) PS Chouhan 56, 9. The Awakening (6) Yash Narredu 56 and 10. War Chieftain (7) C. Brisson 56.

1. ASCOVAL, 2. IMPERIAL BLUE, 3. COOL RIDER

6. DODABETTA PEAK CUP (1000m), ranked 20 to 45, 5-30: 1. Rosebrook (8) Koshi Kumar 60, 2. Epistoiary (7) R. Rupesh 58.5, 3. Fiat Justitia (4) C. Umesh 58,5, 4. Adieu (3) C. Brisson 58, 5. Lady Royal (2) Nikhil Naidu 57,5, 6. Victory Walk (6) A. Imran Khan 57, 7. Fun Lover (1 ) Yash Narredu 56 and 8. Uncle Sam (5) Ashhad Asbar 53.5.

1. LADY ROYAL, 2. VICTORY WALK, 3. LOVERS

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 and 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; (ii): 4, 5 and 6.

