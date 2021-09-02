Trump backs Parnell in Pennsylvania Senate race | New





PITTSBURGH (TNS) Former President Donald Trump has officially floundered in the United States. Run for Senate in Pennsylvania, endorsing Army veteran Sean Parnell for the Republican nomination.

In a statement posted on Twitter by the former president’s eldest son, Trump congratulated Parnell, a resident of western Pennsylvania, on his service in the military and said he “never left no one behind “. The former president noted that Parnellis was a recipient of Purple Heart and received two bronze stars.

“It will make Pennsylvania very proud and fight for the integrity of elections, strong borders, our Second Amendment, energy jobs and more,” Trump wrote. “Sean Parnell will always put America first. He has my complete and utter approval!”

Trump’s endorsement was seen as a potential change among Republican insiders, as the former president continues to be popular among GOP voters. Parnell is seeking the nomination for the seat held by retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey. But some analysts have urged Republican candidates to be careful about their degree of alignment with Trump if they are to win a general election in a state Democrat Joe Biden wore in 2020.

Parnell, reacting to the approval, praised Trump’s record as president and hit Biden, alleging the current president created ‘crisis after crisis’ while his predecessor’ kept America safe for four years “.

The two Republicans have regularly congratulated each other in recent years and defended each other at election time.

It was Trump who first pitched Parnell’s name as a Congressional candidate for the 17th District, which led the military veteran to formally embark on the pursuit. Parnell then spoke at the Republican National Convention, urging “disillusioned” Democrats to quit their party and support Trump for four more years.

Trump failed to win another term in the White House and Parnell failed to win his candidacy for Congress, losing to U.S. Representative Conor Lamb, a former prosecutor and Marine who is now suing his own Senate as a Democrat.

The former president, in his statement endorsing Parnell for the Senate, recalled this congressional race and said Parnell had “stolen” himself from what he saw as the “2020 presidential scam” . But there has never been any evidence to suggest that Parnellbeat Lamb, and his attempt to ban many mail-order votes from the state’s certified tally enough to declare him the winner, was ultimately dismissed by the courts.

Parnell’s military service was at the heart of the former president’s endorsement and has been one of his main arguments during this campaign. He spent over a year commanding a 40-man infantry platoon in the Hindu Kush Mountains, a combat tour along the eastern border of Afghanistan that he documented in his book ” Outlaw Platoon “. He was wounded in action and medically released after his deployment in 2006.

