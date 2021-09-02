Machete-armed rebels kill 4 Indonesian soldiers in West Papua

Suspected separatist rebels in West Papua killed four government soldiers and wounded two others in a pre-dawn raid on their post, an Indonesian military commander said, in the deadliest attack on the forces of state security in the region this year.

Dozens of people armed with machetes and other rudimentary weapons stormed the post in Maybrat regency around 4 a.m., said the provincial military commander, Major General I Nyoman Cantiasa.

Papuan insurgents later told BenarNews that they led the raid in West Papua, one of two provinces that make up the troubled Papua region in the far eastern part of the Indonesian archipelago.

“About 30 or more people suspected of being separatist terrorists armed with machetes attacked the post in the early hours of Thursday, causing the deaths of four members of the Indonesian military and two others wounded with knives,” said Cantiasa during a press conference broadcast on Youtube. He said five other soldiers were unharmed.

“I ordered my staff to hunt down the group,” Cantiasa said, adding that two platoons had been deployed for the task. The platoons consist of around 50 soldiers.

Yet, Cantiasa said, West Papua remained safe despite the attack. He urged people to be calm.

“The head of the regency of Maybrat is there to calm the population,” he said.

Meanwhile, the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) rebel group claimed its members attacked government troops.

“Brick. General Deny Mos and his soldiers are responsible for the attack,” TPNPB spokesman Sebby Sambom said in a voicemail to BenarNews, adding that “national commander” Goliath Tabuni had ordered the attack. attack.

“The Indonesian government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo must be ready to sit down at the negotiating table with us,” he said. “The war will not end in Papua as long as Indonesia still occupies it.”

Sambom warned security forces against raids in residential areas.

“We call on the Indonesian government not to engage in searches, killings and military operations in areas where civilians live,” he said. “Look for us in our headquarters and let’s fight there.”

The attack was the second by rebels in West Papua province in recent months.

In May, suspected rebels shot at an entourage led by Maybrat Police Chief Bernadus Okoka, but there were no casualties.

A month earlier, the government branded the separatist rebels terrorists after insurgents ambushed and killed an army general who headed the Papua regional branch of the National Intelligence Agency. The murder prompted President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to order a crackdown.

Separately, on Thursday, security forces arrested a separatist leader of Yahukimo’s regency in Papua, identified as Senat Soll, state news agency Antara reported.

Police shot Soll in the leg after he allegedly attacked officers trying to arrest him, Antara said, citing Papua Police Chief of Criminal Investigations Faisal Rahmadani.

Police charged Soll, a former member of the Indonesian military, with arms trafficking and killing a member of the regency election commission and a furniture store employee in August 2020, Rahmadani said .

Analyst: No military solution to the conflict

The ongoing violence in Papua and West Papua means that military operations are not a solution to ending the insurgency, according to Cahyo Pamungkas, a researcher on the Papua conflict at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI).

“The Papuan conflict cannot be resolved using a security approach,” Cahyo told BenarNews.

It is unfortunate that the Jokowi administration failed to negotiate with the rebels, he said.

“The government prefers an approach that prioritizes economic development and law enforcement operations. There is no trust between the government and the separatist group, ”Cahyo said.

“The government and the TPNPB must agree to a humanitarian pause to allow access to aid to civilians trapped in armed conflict.

Long-standing insurgency

The insurgency has been brewing in Papua for decades. The region, located to the west of the island of New Guinea, is rich in natural resources and minerals, including copper and gold. But Papua remains one of the poorest and underdeveloped regions of Indonesia.

In 1963, Indonesian forces invaded Papua and annexed the region. Papua was officially incorporated into Indonesia after a United Nations sponsored ballot called the Free Choice Act in 1969.

Locals and activists said the vote was a sham because only around 1,000 people participated. However, the UN accepted the result, which essentially endorsed the rule of Jakarta.

Deadly violence has escalated since late 2018, when rebels killed 19 people building a bridge as part of a government road project in Nduga regency, claiming the workers were government soldiers.

In 2019, Jokowi said he was ready to hold talks with the separatist leaders to resolve the conflict.

“I will meet anyone who wants to meet me,” Jokowi said.

The president spoke after anti-Jakarta protests sparked by alleged racist remarks against Papuan students descended into chaos as crowds set fire to government buildings, shops and homes across the Papua region. More than 40 people have been killed.