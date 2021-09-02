Shaman QAnon Jacob Chansley to plead guilty in Trump Capitol riots case





A protester shouts “Freedom” inside the Senate Chamber after the US Capitol was violated by a crowd during a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Win McNamee | Getty Images

“Shaman QAnon” Jacob Chansley, whose bizarre costume made him one of the most notorious members of a crowd of Trump supporters to search the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6, is expected to plead guilty in his criminal case, according to a new court case.

Chansley gained attention during the riot after he was captured in photos and videos walking around the Capitol complex shirtless, heavily tattooed, wielding a spear, wearing face paint, as well as a fur hat with horns.

Chansley, who subscribes to the false QAnon conspiracy theory, currently faces six counts, including obstruction of due process, civil unrest, entering a restricted building and violently entering the Capitol.

But it’s unclear which charge or charges the Arizona man, who is being held without bail, agreed to argue in U.S. District Court in Washington, DC on Friday.

A notice in court docket Thursday said a “plea agreement hearing” would be held on Friday morning.

Chanlsey’s attorney, Albert Watkins, said he would hold a press conference after his client’s hearing.

“It’s been a long and tortured road from January 6 to this day,” Watkins wrote in an email to CNBC.

Chansley is among the most high-profile of nearly 600 defendants in cases related to the Capitol Riot, which began after then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters at a rally to surrender in Congress and oppose the confirmation of the election of Joe Biden as president.

Reuters reported on July 23 that Chansley, also known as Jacob Angeli, was in plea negotiations with prosecutors after prison psychologists diagnosed him with mental illnesses, including transient schizophrenia, disorder bipolar, depression and anxiety.

Watkins told Reuters at the time that the diagnosis was similar to assessments in 2006 of mental health records from Chansley’s time in the US Navy.

The lawyer said the delusions Chansley expressed included “the belief that he was indeed directly related to Jesus and Buddha.”

Prosecutors said during the riot, Chansley rushed into the Senate Chamber and up to the podium, where then Vice President Mike Pence had presided over proceedings to certify Biden’s victory in the White House.

“Chansley left a note on the dais of the Senate Chamber … warning ‘it is only a matter of time, justice is coming’,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

When the FBI questioned Chansley about the meaning of his words, he “launched a long rant describing current and past US political leaders as infiltrators, specifically naming Vice President Mike Pence,” prosecutors wrote.

