Punjab should provide a better environment for women instead of imposing restrictions: Shireen Mazari





Mazari criticizes the Punjab government for suggesting restricted hours for women to enter the parks. The Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights is reviewing the progress of the investigation into the harassment of Minar-e-Pakistan. Kenyan high commissioner manhandled on August 14, said Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

ISLAMABAD: The government of Punjab should provide a better and safer environment for women instead of imposing restrictions on them, Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said on Thursday.

The minister criticized the Punjab government for suggesting restricted hours for women to enter parks during a meeting of the Standing Senate Committee on Human Rights.

The meeting, chaired by Senator Waleed Iqbal, reviewed the progress of the investigation into the harassment of Minar-e-Pakistan.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Human Rights presented a progress report on the investigation, indicating that human rights violations in the country are constantly monitored.

The report states that the Minister of Human Rights became aware of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident and ensured the recording of a first information report.

“No less than 141 suspected people were arrested, after which an identification parade was organized, but the victim, Aisha Akram, did not appear at the parade,” the report read.

He further said that Akram appeared at another identification parade, conducted on Wednesday, and identified six suspects.

The suspects identified by Akram have been arrested and four special committees have been formed to investigate the case, the report adds.

Meanwhile, at the provincial government’s suggestion to restrict women’s entry times to parks, Mazari said that restriction should instead be placed on the entry of single men into parks and public spaces.

To this, the chair of the standing committee noted that the suggestion will be approved after the committee’s recommendations.

He suggested that Mazari take the matter to the government of Punjab.

“We [Ministry of Human Rights] can only inform the provincial government of our recommendations and not pressure them, ”Mazari said in response.

To this, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that the government of Punjab was formed by the political party of Mazari itself.

“The Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, is a puppet controlled by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Syed.

To this Mazari responded by saying, “That’s what you are saying, not us.”

“Kenya High Commissioner roughed up on August 14”

Mushahid Hussain Syed informed the meeting that the Kenyan high commissioner told him that she had been manhandled at Lake View Park on August 14 while she was accompanied by her driver and another person.

“People pulled my hair and there was a fight,” he said, quoting the Kenyan high commissioner.

Committee chairman Iqbal responded by saying that this was a serious matter and that it would not be enough to revisit it.

“It has become a trend and foreign envoys are also falling prey,” Iqbal said, adding that Pakistan is talking about promoting tourism but who will come here under these circumstances.

