DiDi and the Risks of Chinese E-Commerce Expansion in Latin America

Note: This article was originally published in Spanish in Infobae. To read the original version, please click here.

In July 2021, Chinese regulators launched a cybersecurity review of ride-sharing company DiDi Chuxing, enter his offices carry out inspections and delete its application of the country’s digital markets. The action looked like governments November 2021 blocking of an initial public offering (IPO) of Chinese billionaire Jack Mas Ant Group; both appear to be measures by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, against increasingly powerful tech giants who could potentially threaten his power. In July 2021, the Chinese government imposed increased controls across a range e-commerce businesses. Evidence quickly emerged that some of the Perhaps Xis’ potential rivals could take advantage of Ant’s IPO, suggesting that the action against DiDi may indeed be politically motivated. At the same time, the fact that DiDi collects data on hundreds of millions of users in China, including company and party officials, shows how much of a threat this could be to information control. by the state and the monopoly of actionable intelligence.

Yet such actions also help the Chinese government to exploit the opportunity that national e-commerce companies theoretically offer for its hegemony within China’s borders. Increasingly globally engaged information technology entities like Ant, Tencent, and DiDi manage data and economic power that the Chinese Communist Party, to its dismay, cannot at this time fully control; but if they and the data they collect in their internationalIf the operations are firmly placed under state control, they will become powerful weapons in advancing China’s commercial, political and other strategic objectives abroad. In August 2021, the Chinese government adopted a data protection law, applicable to a wide range of data collected by Chinese technology companies, from ridesharing applications to the Internet and surveillance systems. (Despite its name, this law did not guarantee absolute privacy of user data, but rather ensured that such data would be under the control of trusted agents of the Chinese state, rather than private technology companies.) August, DiDi has been talking about cede control of its user data to a third party company with close ties to the Chinese state. In addition, the actions against DiDi and the law regarding the collection of data from Chinese users in China pointed out that the same companies, using the same technologies, also collect data through their overseas operations on governments, companies. and other foreign populations, just as sensitive and precious, which would henceforth be even more easily accessible to the Chinese state.

A growing concern UK and the European Union over the vulnerability of their own citizens ‘user data, underscored by Chinese governments’ attempt to beef up DiDi, forced the Chinese ridesharing company to postpone major expansion projects in Europe.

In Latin America, since November 2020, DiDi has been operating in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Peru, among other countries. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was growing aggressively, having captured half of the regional carpooling market by November 2020, with more than a billion trips in total provided. In Brazil alone, DiDi has 600,000 registered drivers.

For governments and consumers in Latin America, as well as for the United States and other global players, the issue of DiDi Chuxing and the growing presence of Chinese e-commerce companies in general is therefore particularly pressing.

American officials from administration of President Joe Biden and Congress leaders paid a lot of attention on the risk the participation of Chinese companies such as Huawei in telecommunications infrastructure, especially as the number of devices using the Internet and their associated data is multiplied by the 5G deployment technology and Internet of things (IOT). Likewise, there has been growing attention to the risks posed by the global diffusion of surveillance systems and Smart cities technologies built by Chinese companies using Chinese components. Such systems potentially allow Chinese intelligence services to access data regarding the movements, bank and credit accounts, and other sensitive information of government and business elites wherever these systems are deployed. These vulnerable networks include ECU-911 in Ecuador, BOL-110 in Bolivia, Uruguayan border surveillance infrastructure, the security apparatus installed in the free zone of Coln in Panama, and even thermal cameras offered by China to help governments identify those infected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2017 National Intelligence Law, which requires Chinese companies to hand over equipment deemed important to state security to the government. Such coercive legal power over companies easily accessible by the Chinese authorities avoids insurance by companies like Huawei that they never return user data. However, the law does not apply only to telecommunications and surveillance companies, but to all companies capable of accessing data potentially relevant to the security of the Chinese state. These include a wide range of PRC-based e-commerce companies, including rideshare company DiDi.

Precisely because carpooling trips capture data from both the driver and the customer, they are considered to be safer than common taxis against certain types of theft, and are therefore popular among precisely the types of people most interested in them. Chinese intelligence services (Ministry of State Security (MSS)): Corporate white-collar workers and government personnel traveling to and back from meetings. By acquiring ridesharing data from multiple travelers and multiple trips over time, it is not difficult to identify important government and business meetings (delivering both business and other information), as well as connections. inappropriate (offering opportunities for blackmail to obtain future intelligence, or favors).

The risk posed by DiDi is just the tip of the iceberg, as PRC-based companies expand their reach into the e-commerce space as China expands. Digital Silk Road. Although their presence remains limited in Latin America and the West compared to established players like Amazon, companies based in the PRC, once fully subordinate to the Chinese state, potentially provide China’s MSS with unrestricted access to the spending habits and sensitive data of countless people of interest. Business-to-business (B2B) platforms could also be used to gain technical data and insight into competitor offerings or vulnerabilities as Chinese companies continue to expand globally. The deployment of the PRC Digital GNI, just in time for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022, will further expand those risks.

The vulnerabilities that arise from China’s expanding global position in e-commerce are not limited to transportation, trade and financial data. The spy scandal associated with Israeli society NSO and its Pegasus software highlights how sophisticated hackers can leverage trusted software on users’ devices to gain access to a wide variety of data. Yet the resources available to NSO to develop Pegasus are paltry compared to those available to the Chinese state. In addition, the Chinese MSS itself has been the subject of an investigation by the US Department of Justice regarding its patronage of cybercriminals, as good as cyber espionage against commercial and government goals.

Washington, its partners and the Western private sector must pay more attention to the threat posed by the growing presence of Chinese companies in the e-commerce market and its potential to support the commercial (as well as political and military) advances of China. China. The challenge is much larger than that presented by Huawei and 5G. Additionally, China’s assertion of control over its e-commerce companies deserves more attention as a potential preliminary step in its ability to access the informational fruits of their growing global presence. Washington must do more to show its partners in Latin America and elsewhere how the growing Chinese presence threatens their own sovereignty and investor security by locating their primary intellectual property in countries with vulnerable information and e-commerce architectures. The consequences of failure will be most borne by those who reject dangers such as simple competition from great powers in which they compromise their future development and autonomy by turning a blind eye to avoid diverting Chinese money.

R. Evan Ellis is Research Professor in Latin America at the US Army War College Strategic Studies Institute.

