Prime Minister urges UK to speed up vaccination for 16-17 year olds





Boris Johnson said the UK needs to “move faster” with vaccination for 16-17 year olds, despite “strong” adoption within the age group.

Figures show that almost two-thirds of 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and half of that age group in England and Scotland have been bitten.

The figure is 40% in Northern Ireland. Mr Johnson told reporters at Merville Barracks in Colchester that eligible teens were “a very important group for potential transmission”. The Prime Minister urged all 16 to 17 year olds who are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to receive it (Kirsty O’Connor / PA) “I would like to urge all 16-17 year olds, anyone who knows 16-17 year olds – the numbers are coming very quickly now, it is very encouraging to see more and more 16-17 year olds taking the jab – but we have to go faster with these, ”he said. “There are still some who need this protection and I am simply urging anyone who has not yet received a vaccine to go and get one.” Meanwhile, the prime minister indicated that the booster injections could be extended to a larger group of people than previously confirmed, saying: “The priorities now are the older generation entering in the fall and into the winter, and we’ve always said there’s going to be a recall program in September – this month – and we’re moving forward with that. NHS England said more than 620,000 young people aged 16 and 17 have now been trapped, less than a month after the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) approved they could receive a first dose of Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. In Wales 63% of the age group have had a jab, while in Scotland the figure is 51%. (PA Graphics) Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy head of the NHS England vaccination program, said: have received their vaccine since becoming eligible last month, giving them the best possible protection against the coronavirus. “As school and university terms are due to resume shortly, it is really important that young people continue to show up for their life-saving vaccine and visit the NHS grab-a-jab Finder to find a convenient site, with walk-in access. you. vaccinations that take place in nightclubs, college campuses and places of worship this weekend. “It has never been easier to show up and get vaccinated: it is safe, effective and will provide life-saving protection for you, your family and friends. “ Meanwhile, political pressure appears to be based on experts advising on vaccinating even younger people, with Gavin Williamson saying he hoped a decision on immunizing 12 to 15 year olds would be made “very, very soon. “. The Education Secretary said the NHS is ready to go to schools to deliver jabs to this age group “if we get the green light” from JCVI. But JCVI vice-chairman Professor Anthony Harnden said there were “many” arguments for and against jabs for young children, and the committee – which is independent of government – will decide ” in the best interests of the children ”without outside influence. Yesterday, the JCVI recommended that the third doses be given to people with severely weakened immune systems, who likely weren’t able to generate an immune response from their first two jabs. It comes as vaccine maker Moderna has confirmed it will be submitting data to the Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and other regulatory authorities around the world in the coming days on l use of his vaccine for boosters. Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said the submissions would be supported by data showing that a 50 microgram dose of the vaccine “shows strong antibody responses against the Delta variant” six months after a second vaccine. (PA Graphics) Government data up to September 1 shows that of the 91,155,368 Covid injections administered in the UK, 48,131,996 were first doses, an increase of 44,088 the day before. Some 43,023,372 were second doses, an increase of 113,385. The government said 178 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the UK total to 132,920. Separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics show that there have been 157,000 registered deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. As of 9 a.m. as of Thursday, there had been 38,154 more laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chesterstandard.co.uk/news/national/19555638.prime-minister-urges-uk-go-faster-vaccination-16-17-year-olds/

