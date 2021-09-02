How Trumps Choice Supreme Court Ruled on Abortion Ban





Updated at 4 p.m. ET on September 2, 2021

Last night, the Supreme Court gave the green light to the most extreme abortion ban the United States has seen in half a century: a Texas law that bans abortions six weeks from the last rules of law. ‘a woman, even in cases of rape or incest, and who charges citizens to spy on women and prosecute anyone who helps someone obtain a prohibited abortion.

The rest of the states now have a roadmap to ban abortion almost entirely and give bonuses to women and doctors without court intervention. The constitutional right to abortion to viability is no longer enforced. Republicans have been eagerly awaiting this moment for decades. But some have mysteriously fallen silent. Even the loudest anti-abortion senator, Ted Cruz, from Texas, had managed, as of this writing, to refrain from celebrating the victory on Twitter.

Maybe they don’t want the headlines, because the cancellation of Roe v. Wade is still unpopular with American voters. But another motivation could explain the silence: For half a decade, Republicans, especially the self-proclaimed moderate members of the party, have been enlightening America on the issue of abortion rights, claiming they didn’t know that Donald Trump’s Supreme Court choices still included overthrowing Roe. A central goal of the conservative judicial movement from which these judges come is to overthrow Roe. The Federalist Society handpicked them for this reason. This is an obviously false act, which is now exposed as such.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine, for example, tried to convince everyone that she sincerely believed Brett Kavanaugh would let Roe stand, despite all the evidence to the contrary. Protect [the right to an abortion] is important to me, Collins told the New York Times after a two-hour face-to-face session with Kavanaugh in which, she said, he convinced her he wouldn’t knock Roe down. His view of respecting precedent would prevent attempts to do stealthily what one has vowed not to do openly. Collins said Kavanaugh assured him Roe was an established law and his response on Roe was very strong, although he openly criticized the decision in a speech, used anti-abortion jargon on demand and voted over once as a federal deputy. judge against reproductive rights.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a vocal opponent of abortion, also told Fox News ahead of Kavanaughs’ confirmation that justice would give Roe v. Wade. Women, in particular, strongly protested against Kavanaugh’s appointment, less than a third of them supporting him not only because he clearly threatened Roe, but also because he had been accused in such a way. credible attempted rape. Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska in turn called the women hysterical for sounding the alarm bells about Roe.

People will pretend Americans have no historical memory, and apparently there haven’t been protesters shouting that women are going to die at every hearing for decades, Sasse told Kavanaugh during his hearing in confirmation. So the fact that hysteria has nothing to do with you means that we should ask ourselves: where does hysteria come from?

Kavanaugh was later confirmed, tipping the Supreme Court towards an anti-abortion majority.

The same masquerade was repeated when Trump appointed Amy Coney Barrett, a religious conservative and formerly openly opposed to abortion, to replace liberal lion Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett answered a question about Roe very carefully during his confirmation hearings. All the candidates are united in their belief that what they think of a precedent should not influence how they decide business, she told senators.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a supposed moderate Republican pro-abortion rights along the same lines as Collins, told reporters she didn’t believe Barrett would ever overthrow Roe. She and Collins both voted to confirm Barrett amid Trump’s re-election campaign. And then Trump himself, despite promising in 2016 to appoint only anti-abortion judges, flatly denied in a debate with then-candidate Joe Biden that Roe was on the ballot. .

You don’t know what’s on the ballot. Why is it on the ballot? Trump asked Biden in an exchange over Roe.

It’s on the ballot in court, Biden said, to which Trump replied: You don’t know [Barretts] view of Roe v. Wade.

Of course, now that Chief Justice John Roberts has sided with the liberal justices in the Texas case, it’s clear that Kavanaugh and Barrett were the votes that effectively ended abortion rights for them. women in Texas. This has always been the plan. This is exactly why they were chosen. The women weren’t hysterical about the threat to the Roe. Republicans were just lying about it. And now they hope we don’t notice it.

An earlier version of this article said that women who have abortions could be prosecuted under the new law. In fact, only those suspected of performing illegal abortions or helping someone obtain one are prosecuted under the law.

