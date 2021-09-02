PM Modi to address teachers, students and education stakeholders on September 7 – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address teachers, students and other education sector stakeholders on September 7 during the ‘Shiksha Parv’ celebration to honor teachers’ contribution, officials said . Modi will also launch five initiatives on the occasion, including the 10,000-word Indian Sign Language Dictionary, Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (SQAAF) of CBSE, NISTHA teachers for NIPUN Bharat, and the Vidyanjali portal to facilitate education volunteers, donors and contributors to CSR for school development. The Ministry of Education (MoE) is celebrating Shikshak Parv 2021 from September 5 to 17 in recognition of the valuable contributions of teachers and to take a step forward for the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “The national teacher award will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind during a webinar on September 5 due to the COVID-19 situation,” a senior education ministry official said. “For the year 2021, the online self-nomination process was followed by a three-level selection process at district, state and national level. A documentary film on each of the 44 winning teachers will also be screened, he added. The National Teacher Awards were first instituted in 1958 to recognize the excellence and commitment of teachers in shaping the minds and futures of young people. Beginning in the mid-1960s, September 5 became the date set for the office due to the birthday of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and prominent educator. The award publicly recognizes deserving teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. “On September 7 at 11 am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address teachers, students, parents and stakeholders associated with education. It will launch five initiatives from the school education ministry, the official said. The conclave will also bring together Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Education Ministers Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. “The inaugural conclave will be followed by webinars, discussions and presentations through September 17 in which education practitioners from various schools across the country have been invited to share their experience, learnings and the roadmap to come. . It is noteworthy that teachers and practitioners in even remote schools will speak out on issues relating to quality and innovation in the school, the official said. “The SCERT and DIETs in the respective states will also further discuss each of the webinars and suggest the roadmap that will be consolidated by the state SCERT. These will be shared with NCERT and will provide elements for the curriculum framework and teacher training modules, he added. The webinar theme has been subdivided into nine sub-themes in the following webinars, such as Technology in Education: NDEAR, Foundational Literacy and Numeracy: A Pre-requis to Learning and ECCE, Feeding Inclusive Classes, among others, to highlight the best practices and initiatives that can be adopted by schools in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2021/sep/02/shiksha-parv-pm-modi-to-address-teachers-students-education-stakeholders-on-september-7-2353394.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos