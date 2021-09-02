A Trump-backed candidate for one of the North Carolina U.S. Senate seats is courting farmers. Years ago he was accused of defrauding them.





Agriculture is North Carolina’s largest business. That’s why Republican state representative Ted Budd has come forward as an ally of farmers in his latest bid for a crucial US Senate, backed by an unexpected endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Still, a review of court documents by the Washington Post reveals Budd’s role in a family bankruptcy scandal that has cost farmers millions, a fact the up-and-coming candidate has not disclosed. The lawsuit focuses on his father, Richard Budd, and his actions as CEO of seed company AgriBioTech. Records show a former farmer and creditors trustee alleged that Richard Budd fraudulently transferred millions of dollars in assets to family members, including Ted, who is named a defendant in a civil case filed by the trustee . Ted Budd was also one of 11 people named as “co-creators” of a $ 10 million AgriBioTech loan made by the Budd family to the company when it began to experience financial difficulties in 1999 which were the subject of the Trustee’s lawsuit. The farm business finally declared bankruptcy on January 25, 2000, just seven months after the Budd loan was repaid. In June, about six months earlier, Richard Budd had visited Wyoming to reassure farmers that the business was stable and encouraged them to send their seeds to his facility so that they could be paid. About 1,200 alfalfa and turf growers in 39 states followed his advice, and when AgriBioTech filed for bankruptcy, more than $ 50 million in payments to farmers and creditors were never made. Budd’s father denies allegations that fraudulent transfers took place between him and his son. And although a spokesperson for the Senate candidate admitted that he was a “co-creator” of the $ 10 million loan to AgriBioTech, they declined to say whether any of his personal assets (from worth over $ 10 million) came from funds transferred to him by his father. . The matter was finally settled. The “Budd entities” have agreed to pay less than half of the total initially planned for farmers and creditors.

