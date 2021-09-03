Prime Minister Narendra Modi Seeks List of Infrastructure Projects Delayed Due to Court Verdicts | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked government departments to prepare a list of infrastructure projects delayed due to different court and tribunal decisions and asked them to also assess the losses suffered by the Treasury due to such deadlines.

The PM leadership came at the last meeting of the Pragati where he reviewed the progress of eight infrastructure projects, six rail and road projects (three each) and two relating to the electricity sector. .

The minutes of the Pragati meeting held on August 25 regarding the new Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Beri railway line project indicate that the Ministries of Environment and Forests, Railways and Road Transport and Highways, in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice, should identify decisions of courts, NGT etc., related to the acquisition of land, forests or other clearing that delay the infrastructure project. The cabinet secretary should monitor this exercise. A list of projects delayed due to such court decisions, including losses suffered by the chessboard, can also be prepared.

Several infrastructure projects have been blocked across the country due to pending court cases over land acquisition and environmental issues like the Char Dham highway project in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister also asked the Ministry of Railways to design a hybrid system while planning and building rail tunnels in hilly areas so that road tunnels can also be built together. Sources said this integration will reduce the cost of the project. Previously, the Prime Minister had asked the ministries of roads and railways to work together on this aspect while chairing a review of the infrastructure sectors.

The minutes also mention that a list of significantly delayed projects should be prepared and those responsible identified, as reported by TOI on August 28. The cabinet secretary should prepare a list of projects that are significantly delayed and identify the authorities, agencies and officials responsible for such delays. The list can be submitted within a week, depending on the minutes.

Sources said that while timely completion of infrastructure projects has been the government’s goal, it has become all the more important as the Center has set itself an ambitious goal of monetizing completed projects. For example, the projection to monetize 26,700 km of NH completed by 2025 to generate Rs 1.6 lakh crore is based on the stretches expected to be completed within the next three years.

The government has also set up an informal group of ministers to monitor progress on decisions taken at the Pragati meetings.

