



Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, played down the criticism he received during his multiple Jan.6 calls with former President Donald Trump, saying he spoke to him regularly on the phone.

In late July, Jordan told Fox News he spoke directly with Trump during the events of January 6. Then on Sunday, Politico reported that the staunch Trump loyalist had repeatedly spoken with the former president amid the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jordan admitted to the post that more than one phone call had taken place.

Following a Republican fundraising event in Ohio this week, the congressman was questioned by Toledo’s The Blade newspaper about phone calls. But Jordan dismissed concerns some have expressed about these conversations.

“People have common sense here,” the Republican lawmaker said on Tuesday. “They know, as of course I speak to the president, I spoke to him twice last week … I think people with good reason, logic and common sense … I would expect my congressman talk to the president, especially my own party, ”he said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, played down his phone conversations with former President Donald Trump during the January 6 Capitol riots. Jordan listens during a Senate Health, Education, Work and Pensions Committee hearing to be considered in Washington, DC on September 23, 2020. STEFANI REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of Trump supporters attacked the United States Capitol on January 6 in an apparent attempt to block official certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. The violent riot came just after the then president urged his supporters to “walk” towards the Capitol and “fight like hell” at a rally near the White House.

Jordan, along with more than 140 other GOP lawmakers, voted against certification of election results in several key battlefield states. Like the former president, these lawmakers have argued without merit that the 2020 election was “rigged” or “stolen” in Biden’s favor. This extraordinary claim has already been carefully argued and fully discredited.

“Look, I definitely spoke to the president that day. I don’t remember – I know it was more than once, I just don’t remember the time,” Jordan told Politico for a report released on Sunday. The GOP representative said he was “sure” that at least one of the calls took place as he and other lawmakers hid in a safe room “because we were in this room forever.”

Although Jordan did not give Politico specific details of what was discussed in the appeals, he said he wanted the National Guard to get involved in addressing the unfolding violence. Politico reported that Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, was also on one of those calls with Jordan, but none of the members of Congress have confirmed this detail. Jordan said he had to “think about it”.

Newsweek reached out to Jordan’s press secretary for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

News that Jordan repeatedly spoke to Trump on January 6 came just before the special House committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill asked more than 30 companies, including Apple, Verizon and AT&T, to keep records of data relating to the attack. CNN reported that the requested records involved several pro-Trump GOP lawmakers, the former president and members of the Trump family.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, has threatened telecommunications companies not to comply with the House select committee’s request. The GOP leader said the effort “has put every American with a phone or computer in the crosshairs of a surveillance state run by Democratic politicians.”

Two Republicans, Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who strongly oppose Trump, sit on the January 6 committee created by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California. On Thursday, Cheney was named vice-chair of the committee, making her the second-most powerful member of the body after Representative for President Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi.

Kinzinger has previously said he supports the subpoena of anyone, including key Republicans, who can provide additional information about what happened on January 6.

“I would support subpoenas for anyone who can shed light on this if this is the [Republican] leader [McCarthy]Kinzinger told ABC News in early August. “Anyone with any piece of this information, with insider knowledge, can probably be expected to speak to the committee. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/jim-jordan-dismisses-concerns-over-jan-6-trump-calls-i-talked-him-twice-last-week-1625612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos