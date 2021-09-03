List of inter-regime deputy ministers linked to the presidential decree on the Jokowi price





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President’s government Joko Widodohas to prepare a big budget for deputy minister scholarships (wamen) since the time of the first President of the Republic of Indonesia Sukarno. Presidential Regulation number 77 of 2021 published by Jokowi regulates the award of honorary money up to a maximum amount of IDR 580.45 million. The money is not just given to people who are currently deputy ministers. “Deputy ministers who resigned or who terminated their mandate before the promulgation of this presidential regulation will be awarded a reward,” reads the provisions of article 8B of presidential regulation number 77 of 2021. The amount of money each person receives is different, depending on the length of the term. The government will still give the money to the heirs if the old wamen has passed away. The post of Deputy Minister has existed in the Indonesian government system since independence. During his 21 years in office, President Sukarno has had 28 deputy ministers. The post of wamen was abolished during the reign of President Soeharto. The post was again filled during the second term of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY). He appointed 19 wamen at that time. During President Joko Widodo’s first term, there were three deputy ministers. That number doubled in the second period. Until the third year of government, Jokowi appointed 20 deputy ministers. Based on research CNNIndonesia.com, the list of deputy ministers from the era of independence until today reaches 67 people. Here is the list : Sukarno era -Deputy Minister of the Interior Harmani

-Vice Minister of Information Ali Sastroamidjojo

-Deputy Minister of Public Security Abdul Moerad

-Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Agus Salim

-Vice Minister of the Interior Wijono

-Deputy Minister of Justice Hadi

-Vice Minister of Finance Lukman Hakim

-Vice Minister of the Economy Jusuf Wibisono

-Deputy Minister of Health J. Leimena

-Vice Minister of Education and Culture Gunarso

-The Deputy Minister of Social Affairs Abdul Madjid

-Vice Minister of People’s Security Harsono Tjodroaminoto

-Vice Minister of Communication Setiadjit – Deputy Minister of Public Works Laoh

-First Deputy Minister II Soebandrio

-First Deputy Minister / Interior Coordinator Sahardjo

– First Deputy Minister of Defense / Security Coordinator AH Nasution

-First Deputy Minister / Suprajogi Production Coordinator

-First Deputy Minister / Finance Coordinator Notohamiprodjo

-First Deputy Minister / Coordinator of Muljadi Djojomartono People’s Welfare

-First Deputy Minister / Special Coordinator Mohammad Yamin

-First Deputy Minister / Special Coordinator Roeslan Abdulgani

-President of the United People’s Consultative Assembly (MPRS) with the post of First Deputy Minister Chaerul Saleh

-President of the Gotong Royong House of Representatives (DPR GR) with the post of First Deputy Minister Zainul Arifin

-President of the Gotong Royong House of Representatives (DPR GR) with the post of First Deputy Minister Achmad Sjaichu

-President of the Supreme Council of Consideration (DPA) with the post of First Deputy Minister Sartono Next page…

Deputy Minister of SBY and the Jokowi era READ THE NEXT PAGE



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210902152118-32-688918/daftar-wamen-lintas-rezim-terkait-perpres-penghargaan-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos