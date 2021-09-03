Trump Craft ambassador directed US government business to his boss hotel





While on a government business trip, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft requested to stay at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC

ASSOCIATED PRESS

While serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft directed government affairs to President Donald Trumps’ hotel in Washington, DC, according to internal emails released by the State Department.

In November 2018, Craft received advice on an upcoming conference in Washington, DC for ambassadors and other heads of missions abroad. The post listed five hotels with which the meeting organizers had negotiated rates, although attendees were told they could make other arrangements.

Craft forwarded the email to a staff member asking: is this a meeting I should attend? If so, I would prefer the TRUMP HOTEL. The assistant confirmed that Craft would like to be present at the mid-January 2019 confab and added: I will make reservations at the Trump Intl hotel.

Special competitor rates at the Trumps DC hotel, which included the Ritz-Carlton Washington, DC, ranged from $ 119 to the government maximum of $ 181 a night. It’s not clear what Trump International charged for the craft stay.

The State Department released the emails in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by American Oversight, a government watchdog. Craft did not respond to inquiries.

The emails also reveal that Craft stayed at the Trumps DC Hotel at least three times during the first half of 2018 while in town on government business.

In January, a staff member sent Craft a friendly reminder to pass on the hotel manager’s contact information so the assistant could book a suite for Craft and a single room for a career Department of State employee. In April, Craft checked in again, this time in Washington for an event hosted by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. And in June, a Commerce Department official emailed Craft, saying he would meet her at the Trump Hotel to review an informational book.

Ambassador Crafts’ apparent eagerness to direct business to a Trump-owned hotel sends a signal that U.S. foreign policy is paying off, American Oversight spokesman Jack Patterson said in a statement. An American diplomat using his position to line the president’s pockets is an example of the occasional corruption that permeated the Trump administration and undermines confidence in the United States.

Trump appointed Craft his ambassador to Canada in June 2017. Two years later, he promoted her to represent his administration at the United Nations. According to the emails, after his confirmation hearing for the UN post, Craft celebrated with a lunch at the Trump Hotel.

In December 2018, U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft requested a reservation at her boss’s hotel in Washington.

AMERICAN STATE DEPARTMENT

