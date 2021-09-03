Job reminder through pots and pans on Modis’ birthday

Yuva Halla Bol, a national youth movement against unemployment, appealed to underline the Prime Minister’s commitments and pledges on September 17

All of these Narendra Modi legacies will be celebrated on the Prime Minister’s birthday by a national youth movement against unemployment, Yuva Halla Bol, who has decided to make September 17th Jumla Unemployment Day.

An illusory sum of Rs 15 lakh for each Indian. A call to knock on the plates. Worsening unemployment.

Anupam, national organizer of Yuva Halla Bol, said in a statement: The prime minister’s birthday will be devoted to the issues of unemployment and jumla.

Rishav Ranjan, spokesperson for the movement, told the Delhi Telegraph: We have a few things planned for the day, including beating utensils and applauding a method Modi invented to keep people optimistic.

He said he didn’t want to reveal too much about the plans for obvious reasons.

During his 2014 election campaign, Modi pledged to repatriate black money hidden in foreign banks and suggested that the amount was so large that every Indian would receive Rs 15-20 lakh. This was seen as a promise to deposit Rs 15 lakh into every Indian bank account.

But months after Modis’ election victory, BJP chairman Amit Shah said the statement was a jumla, an idiomatic way of speaking that should not be taken literally.

When Covid first erupted, Modi called on people to beat the utensils and clap for five minutes from 7 p.m. on March 22 last year to boost the morale of health workers battling the pandemic.

Even before Covid hit, unemployment figures in India were the worst in four decades. The situation only worsened during the pandemic, with the Modis government accused of mismanaging both the economy and healthcare.

We celebrated Modis’ 70th birthday (last year) as Jumla Day. This time, many other organizations and unions have also decided to participate in our movement, said Ranjan.

Young people across the country are eager to voice their concerns through this campaign. They want to shine a light on unemployment and express their anguish against the Modi government.

He added: We want to turn unemployment and privatization into big political issues so that the Prime Minister, his government, opposition parties and the media address these real issues.

Alankrit Shukla, a banker, gave his support to the Yuva Halla Bol decision on Thursday, tweeting: I was taking exams a few years ago and I can understand the pain of unemployment.