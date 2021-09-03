5 Facts on the Latest Developments Regarding the National Capital Relocation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo has not raised the case for two years Capital city new in the reading of financial notes during the session of the House of Representatives. This then raises questions about the sustainability of the plan to move the capital to East Kalimantan. Presidential spokesperson Joko Widodo or JokowiFadjroel Rachman said the head of state would immediately send a presidential letter or surpres regarding the state capital bill to the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR). “Regarding IKN, the president plans to submit a presidential letter to the DPR for the bill The national capitalFadjroel said in an online discussion held by MNC Trijaya on Saturday, August 28, 2021. However, he did not specify when the presidential decree would be submitted. Time compile the latest developments regarding the planned relocation of the capital. Here are the details. 1. Jokowi discusses the relocation of the capital President Jokowi discussed the issue of the new capital when he met the leaders of the coalition political parties supporting the government at the Jakarta State Palace on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The same was discussed when Jokowi spoke gathered the leaders of the high state institutions at the State Palace on Friday, August 27, 2021. Fadjroel Rachman said discussions had taken place with institutional leaders and party leaders to strengthen support for the construction of the new capital. In addition to the parties supporting the government, Fadjroel said that it is also possible that Jokowi will discuss the development of a new capital with parties outside the government or other elements outside the political parties. “So the support of political parties and everything is certainly necessary. The president in this case should be seen not only as the head of state but also as the head of government,” he said.

