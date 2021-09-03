Politics
EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Boris Johnson, Carrie and Wilf to visit Queen at Balmoral
Boris and Carrie Johnson will meet the Queen this weekend at Balmoral despite growing concerns from courtiers over Covid.
The couple, I can reveal, will be leaving tomorrow for their first visit since 2019. Carrie has been looking forward to staying with Her Majesty since her marriage to the Prime Minister, and she was disappointed last summer when their trip to the royal retreat from Deeside was canceled to ensure the 95-year-old queen was not at risk of catching Covid.
They are very much looking forward to the visit, a friend of the couple tells me, adding that they have taken all Covid precautions and it will be very safe.
It will also be the first time their 16-month-old son Wilfred has met the monarch. The toddler seemed at home in Scotland when he was taken to the countryside last year on their family trip.
The Prime Minister and his wife, whom he married in May, visited despite being unable to reach Balmoral and camped next to a secluded cottage on the Applecross Peninsula on the Scottish coast.
However, they had to cut their vacation short after their location was revealed in the press.
By the time of their last meeting with the Queen, the more conservative courtiers were dismayed because Carrie and Boris had not yet married. Unmarried couples have traditionally been unable to share a bedroom at the royal retreat. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not visit Balmoral until months after their wedding.
The Queen has only met Boris once since the start of the pandemic. After that meeting at Buckingham Palace in June, a video was released of her telling her that she had just seen poor Matt Hancock and that he was full of. . . before Boris interrupts him to say beans.
Last year the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh spent six weeks on the 50,000 acre estate, uninterrupted by awkward PMs.
Earls’ dream team for the film
Princess Diana’s brother, prominent historian Earl Spencer, can’t resist the lure of Hollywood.
I hear his latest book, The White Ship, which details the sinking of the ship of the same name and the loss of Henry Is, the Heir being discussed for a screen adaptation. And Charles, 57, who describes his story as Game Of Thrones meets Titanic, is already pitching leading actors for roles. For the dreaded king and his reckless heir, he suggests Oscar winner Russell Crowe and Timothée Chalamet respectively.
Eurythmics star Annie Lennox moved to London from Aberdeen as a little girl, but she still doesn’t feel at home in the capital.
I had a constant feeling of isolation and loneliness, and I still do, admits the 66-year-old. In the past, I was the one who looked out the window and thought I could never afford to come in, but now I don’t really want to be a part of it anymore. There are still circles within circles that people belong to, and while I love the diversity of London, I think it’s hard to feel you belong.
Pole role for Tinkerbell
The Queenis says he’s proud that his beefy grandnephew, Arthur Chatto, is set to become the first royal to be an officer in the Royal Marines, but his cousin is equally impressive.
I can reveal that Rosie Stancer, whose grandmother was Queen Mums’ sister, just left on a grueling expedition to the Aralkum Desert in Kazakhstan at the age of 61.
The seasoned explorer and polar adventurer leads her team on a 20km-a-day hike in 38-degree heat, with former teammate Pom Oliver on her trail.
This will be the first full-width crossing of the Aralkum on foot, covering a distance of around 600 km, crossing every boundary of the original shoreline as it narrowed in the past six decades, says 5ft 3in Rosie, which has previously been described as a cross between Tinkerbell and the Terminator.
Scheduled to be the next 007, dashing actor James Norton admits he doesn’t have the natural confidence of spies. The 36-year-old must have presented Sir Anthony Hopkins with the Legend Award at this week’s GQ Men of the Year party, but needed some liquid courage before taking the stage.
I was nervous and started to sweat, so I drank champagne, he told me frankly.
Rosie marries a soul mate
Former BBC art journalist Rosie Millard married the multimillionaire she left her family for three years ago
Wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown and floral garland, the 56-year-old married Alex Graham, 67, at Islington Town Hall yesterday.
They were all smiles as they sliced a berry-adorned cake at the reception in North London.
We couldn’t be happier, Rosie told me, adding that they are heading to Sicily this weekend for their honeymoon.
Rosie and Alex, outgoing president of the Scott Trust, left their respective partners before Christmas 2018.
would I be a lover? Emma’s tea break with her beautiful screen
They’ll soon be secret lovers in the new Netflix adaptation of DH Lawrence’s erotic novel Lady Chatterleys Lover. To prepare, Emma Corrin and Jack OConnell had their own date yesterday in North London.
The Crown actress, 25, will play the eponymous woman who finds married life unsatisfying and seeks to thrive elsewhere.
Jack, 31, who rose to fame in This Is England and Unbroken, is expected to play the game warden with whom she has a passionate affair.
The pair tried to keep a low profile yesterday by dressing in baseball caps. Chatting eagerly, Emma made sure to bring some crisps and a cup of tea.
Disgruntled West End star Christopher Biggins says he and his friends are being left behind by the honors system.
The panto veteran is particularly angered that the late actress Una Stubbs was not named a lady before her death last month at the age of 84.
Una was very special and should have been a lady, Biggins, 72, told me at the launch party for the law firm Rainer Hughes Future Steps initiative.
I think our country does not appreciate our national treasures until they are dead and gone. I would like to be sir. Bring it on! It is long overdue.
Huston mourns the loss of fashion’s racy past
Oscar winner Anjelica Huston, who began her illustrious modeling career in the 1960s, says the fashion industry is being ruined by today’s obsession with political correctness.
In her prime, the 70-year-old was photographed by David Bailey, Helmut Newton and Guy Bourdin. I have worked with some fantastic photographers. We were allowed to be mean, she said. The lexic [political correctness] had not yet been invented. So, yeah, things were a little dangerous and, yeah, that was part of the attraction.
Then fashion got silly. It became daughters in their mothers ‘dresses and their fathers’ shoes. Fashion is everywhere now. He no longer knows where he wants to be.
