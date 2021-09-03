Cities most threatened by climate change





At least nine people have been killed after Hurricane Ida caused heavy rains and flooding in New York City. A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday by Mayor Bill de Blasioon, who urged New Yorkers to stay indoors as the city suffered a historic weather event. Yesterday’s rainfall level broke the city’s previous record just a week ago,The New York Times noted. According to National Geographic, climate change is fueling hurricanes like Ida that feed on heat, a growing source of fuel in a warming world. However, most American cities do not rank among the most climate-prone urban areas, which means scenes of devastation in New York City could be the harbinger of far worse extreme weather events in the future. Cities in low- and middle-income countries will feel the challenges of climate change more severely, due to poverty, inadequate development and high dependence on natural resources, said Professor Prashant Kumar, specialist in clean air, in an article published in Frontier Journal. Rapid urbanization without efforts to increase resilience to climate change puts cities at enormous risk, especially those located along the coast or near waterways, Kumar noted. As theA projections indicate that over 70% of the world’s population will live in cities by 2050, city dwellers in the most vulnerable places are likely to be affected by damage to infrastructure, such as buildings and roads, caused by extreme weather conditions. However, health risks, such as access to water, increased risk of disease, and reduced lifespan from air pollution, are perhaps of greater concern. Jakarta, Indonesia A 2021 report from risk analysts Verisk Maplecroft ranked 576 global cities and found Jakarta to be the city most at risk for environmental damage. Indonesia’s coastal capital is plagued by severe air pollution that is made worse by the continuing threats from seismic activity and flooding, according to the report. Another unique problem is that Jakarta is also the fastest sinking city in the world, Vox added. With limited access to water, many of the more than 10 million people have to extract groundwater that is contributing to the subsidence. President Joko Widodo plans to move the Indonesian capital to a city yet to be built in Kalimantan on the island of Borneo with the aim of tackling future problems, The Guardian noted. Delhi, India The same risk report ranked Delhi as the second most vulnerable city to climate change. In fact, 13 of the 20 cities most at risk were in India, with Chennai, Agra and Kanpur ranking in the top ten. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Developmentalso ranked Kolkata and Mumbai as the two cities most exposed to coastal flooding by 2070. Verisk Maplecroft found that pollution was the main threat to the health of urban populations in India, and in particular that of Delhi, noting that noxious air caused nearly one in five deaths in India in 2019, while that water pollution causes around 400,000 deaths each year. Lima, Peru Lima turned out to be the most at-risk city in the Americas. Air pollution from vehicle emissions contributes significantly to this calculation. Researchers from University of Chicago found that if World Health Organization guidelines on air pollutant levels were followed, populations’ life expectancy could increase by 4.7 years on average. The city’s population is particularly vulnerable due to the poor quality of housing and infrastructure problems, the United States Agency for International Development(US AID) reported. Lagos, Nigeria Africa’s most populous city may soon be unlivable, CNN reported. While Nigerians are used to the annual flooding that engulfs the coastal city during the country’s rainy season, this year the island of Lagos has experienced extreme levels of flooding. Flooding is crippling economic activity, at an estimated cost of about $ 4 billion ($ 2.9 billion) per year, the broadcaster said. Verisk Maplecroft’s Climate Change Vulnerability Index reveals that African cities will be less exposed to environmental threats, not only because the continent is most exposed to severe climate threats, but also because it is also the least capable. to mitigate their impacts. By comparison, South Africa’s relative wealth and low exposure dampens its major urban centers. Karachi, Pakistan With a population of over 16 million, Karachi has suffered the deadly effects of extreme heat in recent years and now ranks 12th among the riskiest cities in the world. In 2015, more than 1,200 inhabitants of the city died as a result of a heat wave with temperatures reaching 49. In the east of the country, Lahore is ranked 15th most at risk city. The UN forecasts indicate that Karachi’s population could reach over 20 million by 2030. Pakistan is sensitive to rising temperatures, monsoon variability and extreme weather events due to climate change, and there are concerns that this, together with a growing population and economic pressure, could have serious consequences. consequences for the health of the people of Karachi, according to a medical research article from 2021. Posted in Science Direct find. Port-au-Prince, Haiti With rising temperatures expected to increase the frequency and severity of weather events such as hurricanes and floods, the Haitian capital is at extreme risk of climate change. Haiti is predicted to experience both an increase in the strength and temperatures of the storms, as well as a decrease in dry season rainfall, according to YOU SAID.A 2011Forecasts revealed that people living in Haitian cities, including Port-au-Prince, are likely to be at two to four times the risk of tropical cyclones than non-urban populations. The city has also been heavily damaged by large-scale earthquakes over the past decade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/news/environment/954002/cities-most-at-risk-from-climate-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos