India’s humanitarian missions are guided by Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

As a grim situation unfolds in Afghanistan, especially Kabul, following the withdrawal of foreign troops, the world faces a humanitarian crisis. Countries whose citizens are stranded in Afghanistan burn midnight oil to ensure their safe evacuation. Since August 16, more than 800 Indians have been evacuated as part of Operation Devi Shakti. The Indian armed forces are engaged in the evacuation not only of Indians but also of foreign nationals.

With a large Indian population still stranded in Afghanistan and many Afghan Hindus and Sikhs seeking asylum in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the rescue and evacuation operation by calling a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security . The Center also gave confidence to all political parties by convening a multi-party meeting on the situation in Afghanistan. As the situation evolves rapidly in Afghanistan, the Center is monitoring closely as relief and rescue operations continue at high speed.

August 26 was the day the world’s worst fears came true as a massive terrorist attack at Kabul airport left more than 170 dead, including American soldiers. The future of Afghanistan looked bleaker. At this crucial juncture, with India having a crucial role to play in neighboring Afghanistan, Prime Minister Modi has taken the lead, from rescuing and evacuating our citizens, to providing relief and assistance to the citizens of the war-torn country or for the reconstruction of Afghanistan. India has always maintained close ties with Afghanistan and has been actively engaged in its reconstruction and development.

India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has an excellent record in evacuating its citizens and effectively carrying out rescue and relief operations abroad. India believes in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) and all of its humanitarian missions have been guided by this principle. In Afghanistan, too, India led head-on in evacuating citizens from India and around the world.

In early 2020, when the Covid-19 epidemic rocked the whole world and left people stranded, India launched the Vande Bharat mission. By the end of July last year, India had operated more than 88,000 flights around the world, taking all health precautions and following WHO guidelines. More than 100 nations were covered by the Vande Bharat mission and around 70 lakhs of Indians were brought home. And that’s not all, several Indians were also evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 epidemic.

There are extraordinary stories of Indian evacuation and rescue since 2014 and all of them have been carried out under the direct supervision of Prime Minister Modi. Who can forget the operation Sankat Mochan of June-July 2014 during which 46 Indian nurses were rescued from a hospital in Tikrit from the clutches of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in Iraq ravaged by the war ? It was a great diplomatic victory for India.

In April 2015, the Indian Navy and Air Force became the saviors of over 4,600 Indians and over 950 nationals from 41 countries as India led Operation Raahat to evacuate its citizens after the crisis in Yemen following Saudi Arabia’s military intervention. Simultaneous rescue operations from the port of Aden by the Indian Navy, Air Force and Air India from Sana’a followed the successful Indian diplomatic intervention. Likewise, in March 2016, India successfully evacuated 250 Indians following multiple bombings at Brussels Airport in Belgium.

There are several other stories of India’s courage and successful diplomatic interventions during crises. From rescuing hundreds of Indian students from Ukraine during the pandemic to evacuating Indians from Iraq and Syria, the Modi government has been determined while taking care of the safety of its citizens.

The Indian government has shown the world how to respond quickly to crises when its citizens are stranded abroad. Today, a task force of more than 20 officials under the Foreign Ministry is coordinating and executing a 24-hour evacuation not only of Indians but also of nationals of other countries in Afghanistan.

Afghan Sikhs and other nationals who were evacuated raved about the Indian government for saving them. An important highlight of the rescue mission was the evacuation of three of the last six Swaroops in Sikh scripture Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji, considered the living guru of Kabul airport. They were received by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Delhi.

The Modi government reaffirmed that India strongly supports the Afghans during this crisis and will do everything to ensure the speedy rehabilitation and reconstruction of the war-torn nation. India has been a major partner in the development and reconstruction of Afghanistan. Shining examples are the construction of the Afghan Parliament and its large roadblocks and highways.

Successive successful Indian evacuations from crises around the world over the past seven years have given our citizens confidence that today we have a strong government and a world leader who knows how to save his people and safeguard their interests. The Modi government has the political will and diplomatic sense to face such crises and act as a savior not only for Indians but for citizens of all nationalities.

The writer is an MP for Rajya Sabha and head of the national media of the BJP