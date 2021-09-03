Sushmita Dev confident in TMC victory in Tripura, says “Mamata Banerjee more popular than PM Modi and Amit Shah”





Tripura: TMC chief Sushmita Dev visited Tripura and claimed that since 2018 the ruling BJP has failed to deliver on its promises. The cruelty of the BJP in the name of running the government against the wishes of the people is seen by everyone. In neighboring West Bengal, defeating BJP by a huge margin and the many development-oriented programs led by the government led by Mamata Banerjee are pro-people, Sushmita said. Mentioning that it is a matter of time for TMC to form the government in Tripura, Sushmita mentioned that if TMC is elected to power with 164 projects, Tripura will have good governance and people of all faiths can live closely together. It is now clear that Mamata Banerjee is more famous than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah. An international survey also reveals that the popularity of PM Modis is waning. The 7 years of governance at the Center and the 3 and a half years of reign in Tripura have shown how little they care about the people of Tripura and people also know it quite well, added the head of TMC. Until September 15th, we will be holding yatras (gatherings) where Bengal ministers will be present in each district to get members and listen to people what they expect from the government and what their demands are. Even in the Barak Valley in Assam from where I contested, people tell me they are troubled by the failure to keep the various promises the BJP made to people, Sushmita said. Meanwhile, BJP Tripura spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the BJP was not bothered by TMC and also alleged that TMC executives were visiting Tripura with a dramatic script. We think there will be a disruption if a new party comes here. But the management of TMC, whoever comes here from Bengal, comes up with a dramatic storyline prepared to humiliate the people of the state and how to disturb the peace here. People here don’t take it well, Chakraborty said. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the PDF of the article on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Thursday September 02, 2021 10:21 PM IST

