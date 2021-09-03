Jokowi spokesperson explains t-shirt distribution prompts residents to enter sewers





Makassar – Cirebon residents are ready to jump down the sewers to get the president’s shirt Jokowi which is shared. President Jokowi’s spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said the distribution of gifts is generally regulated by Presidential Palace protocol. “Of course I have to get the information first. It usually depends on the protocol of the palace itself. But there is certainly no intention of bringing people together,” Fadjroel Rachman told Makassar on Thursday (9 / 02/2021). He said locals gathered on a visit to the town of Cirebon a few days ago due to people’s desire to see President Jokowi up close. “President Joko Widodo himself never intended to bring the masses together. But his charisma can suddenly appear that way. But the president always reminds him that with each visit he tries to focus on health protocols. “, he explained. Fadjroel called Jokowi a very obedient person to health protocols. Moreover, said Fadjroel, Jokowi decides the PPKM himself. “As far as I know, he is a person who obeys all the rules that have been set,” Fadjroel said on the sidelines of his visit to see vaccination activities in Makassar. Previously, President Jokowi reviewed the implementation of vaccinations door to door, or door-to-door organized by the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) in Cirebon City, West Java. On the sidelines of the visit, there was a distribution of T-shirts which prompted the inhabitants even to want to go down into the trenches for the shirts of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). detik.com meet the locals who dived into the sewers and picked up the President’s gift T-shirts. His name is Agus Mujianto (40 years old), a resident of Kedung Menjangan Village, Kalijaga Village, Harjamukti District, Cirebon Town. Agus recounted the incident when he dove into a ditch. Initially, Paspampres distributed clothes to the inhabitants who were to the left of Jokowi’s entourage. Residents opposite or to the right of Jokowi’s entourage also asked Paspampres to distribute clothes. Because the sewers are separate, locals also asked Paspampres to throw out clothes with a photo of Jokowi. “Yes, I asked to be thrown. When I threw it because it was light, something fell into the ditch. Two throws. First, two clothes fell into the gutter. The second throw , a shirt fell off. I immediately took it off, “Agus Mujianto said, speaking with detik.com in her house. Watch the video ‘Story of Agus’, inhabitants of Cirebon who are ready to enter the gutter for a Jokowi shirt’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (tfq / idn)

