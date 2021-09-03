British scientists experiment with gene editing





CRISPR-Cas9 technology was used to determine that increasing glucosinolate levels in crops can improve nutrition

When British Prime Minister Boris Johnson came to power in July 2019 during the country’s transition to Brexit to separate from the European Union, he pledged to bypass Europe’s grip on limiting the development of genetically modified and genetically modified foods. Since then, field trials of genetically modified Brassica crops conducted by scientists at the John Innes Center in Norwich have shown immense potential. The trials took place just as the UK government was considering allowing gene editing for food production. More recently, reports have indicated that the European Commission has launched its own review of EU rules on GMOs with the possibility of easing their strict restrictions. With new methods of gene editing, a narrow part of an organism’s DNA is cut or altered. Unlike conventional GM techniques, there is no transfer of DNA from one organism to another. Modern technologies such as CRISPR gene editing provide opportunities to nutritionally fortify foods and safely adapt crops to new environments, addressing the serious challenge that the climate crisis poses to global food production, Professor Lars Ostergaard, group leader at the John Innes Center in Norwich, said in a statement. The study focused on glucosinolates (GSL), sulfur-containing compounds that produce the distinctive flavor of cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and kale. The researchers knew from previous lab work that the process of glucosinolate biosynthesis is regulated by the MYB28 gene, but they needed to test this genetic regulator in a field environment. They conducted a proof-of-concept study in 2019 in which CRISPR-Cas9 technology was used to eliminate the MYB28 gene in Brassica oleracea. Uncultivated, the plant is known as wild cabbage, but its cultivars include cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts, collard greens, and kohlrabi. The Brassica oleracea species exists in a lot of different varieties and the one we use has similar plant architecture to rapeseed, Ostergaard said. The plants were grown in a cage and the four week old seedlings were planted in April. Leaf material sampling was carried out in May. In June, the plants were pulled up before flowering. All individual plant samples were kept separately and isolated in sealed containers before being frozen and prepared for analysis. The field trial only lasted a year. The results confirmed for the first time that the MYB28 gene regulates glucosinolate levels in the field in a manner similar to the results observed in model plants grown in greenhouses. Therefore, improving nutrition would mean increasing GSL levels. To improve the nutritional value of broccoli, we would take an approach that increases GSL levels by increasing the expression of MYB28, Ostergaard said. Genetic manipulation of food crops, by GM methods or by genetic editing, remains debated in the UK Ostergaard said significant skepticism still exists, but he believes the public is becoming more receptive. He said that in fact there was a CRISPR field trial in 2018 conducted by the Rothamsted Research Institute in which genetically modified camelina seeds were planted and studied to improve omega-3 fatty acids and to improve researchers’ understanding of lipid metabolism. Both trials have shown the power to transfer the knowledge we have gained through basic research for crop improvement, he said. I am convinced that long-term sustainable agricultural performance combined with climate-friendly farming systems can only be achieved through an understanding of fundamental biological processes. CRISPR technology allows us to immediately implement this understanding. Ostergaard is convinced that with the government’s decision to no longer classify gene editing as genetic manipulation, plant breeding companies will become increasingly active in taking advantage of this technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.producer.com/news/british-scientists-experiment-with-gene-editing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

