COVID-19: Boris Johnson says UK needs to ‘move faster’ with vaccination of 16 and 17 year olds, confirms September recall plan | UK News
Boris Johnson has admitted the UK needs to ‘move faster’ in vaccinating 16 and 17 year olds despite many teens taking the opportunity to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Prime Minister said young people are “a very important group for potential transmission” and urged all eligible people to “go get” a vaccine.
It comes as the latest figures from NHS England show that half of the 16 and 17 age group in England and Scotland have had a first dose a vaccine against the coronavirus.
This rises to two-thirds of the same age group in Wales.
Less than a month ago, the Joint Committee on Vaccines and Immunization (JCVI) authorized adolescents in this age group to receive a first dose of the vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
However, it is estimated that a third of 18-29 year olds in England still haven’t had a single jab.
Currently, everyone over 18 is offered both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, with 16 and 17 year olds initially being offered one dose – the intention being that a second be offered at a later date .
People over 12 with underlying health conditions or those living with others at higher risk of COVID are also eligible to be vaccinated.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, the PM said: “I would like to urge all 16-17 year olds, anyone who knows 16-17 year olds – the numbers are increasing very rapidly now, it is very encouraging to see more and over 16-17 taking the jab – but we have to go faster with those.
“There are still some who need this protection and I am simply urging anyone who has not yet received a vaccine to go and get one.”
There is also increasing pressure on government ministers to decide whether the vaccine will be extended to 12 to 15 year olds.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told Sky News a decision would be made “very, very soon” and that the NHS was ready to start the process if the government “got the green light” from JCVI.
The Prime Minister also urged the elderly to come forward for COVID booster shots and confirmed that the program will go ahead as planned in September.
“The priorities now are the older generation going into fall and winter, and we’ve always said there will be a recall program in September – this month – and we’re moving forward.” , did he declare.
The JCVI on Wednesday recommended that about half a million people with severely weakened immune systems receive a third dose.
This additional dose will be offered to anyone over 12 years of age who has been severely immunocompromised at the time of their first or second dose, including those with leukemia, advanced HIV and recent organ transplants.
The recommendation, made by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), is distinct from a possible program booster which would cover a larger proportion of the population.
While a booster would be designed to extend the already strong protection a person has received from their first and second jabs, this third dose is for people whose weakened immune systems mean two are insufficient.
