Politics
Taliban must understand need to allow people to leave Afghanistan
Boris Johnson insisted that the UK must align itself with the Taliban and make them understand the need to give a safe passage to those who want to leave Afghanistan
The Prime Minister signaled increased engagement between the Where is and the Taliban could depend on the authorization of the departures of the British and Afghans left behind.
Mr Johnson also said it had been clear for many months that the situation in Afghanistan could change very quickly, but insisted that the UK government’s response to the rise of the Taliban was not impulsive.
His remarks came during a visit to Merville Barracks in Colchester, Essex, to meet with members of the 16th Air Assault Brigade following their recent deployment to Afghanistan.
They helped evacuate British nationals and Afghans who worked alongside British forces on Operation Pitting, described by Mr Johnson as the largest humanitarian airlift in UK history.
More than 8,000 former Afghan staff and their family members eligible under the Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Policy (Arap) were among more than 15,000 people evacuated by the UK since 13 August.
But thousands of Afghans who aided British efforts in the country and their loved ones, as well as other vulnerable civilians, were reportedly left behind.
Mr Johnson told reporters: The real work now is two things we have to do, we have to make sure that we continue to work with the local councils that come forward to help people find a place to live, make sure ensure that their children have a place to go to school, make sure that they can be properly integrated into the UK economy and society.
Second, we have to make sure that we are on the same level as the Taliban or the new authorities in Kabul.
They have to understand that if they want to engage with the West, with us, our friends, and I know they do, then the first priority for us is a safe passage for those who want to leave.
Previously, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dominique raab evacuations could resume from Kabul airport in the near future, as he expressed the need for direct engagement with the Taliban.
The cabinet minister raised hopes following talks in Qatar on Thursday.
Mr Raab said the UK will not recognize the Taliban for the foreseeable future, but said there is significant room for engagement and dialogue.
He was using a visit to the region to build a coalition with neighboring nations to exert maximum moderating influence over the Taliban as they adjust to the new reality of the ruling group.
The foreign minister said he had had good conversations with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani over the feasibility of resuming evacuations from the airport for British nationals and Afghans who were working with Britain .
Mr Johnson was also asked about the UK’s response to the crisis after Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told Spectator magazine he argued in July the game was over and Britain should step up its efforts in Afghanistan as areas historically resistant to the Taliban fell.
Despite these apparent warnings, Mr. Raab vacationed in Crete as Afghanistan was taken over by the Taliban.
On Wednesday, Raab told MPs that the most likely outcome predicted by the Joint Intelligence Committee and the military after the foreign troops withdrew was a steady deterioration from that point on and that Kabul was unlikely falls this year.
However, he also faced a warning from the Master Risk Register on July 22 that Afghanistan could fall into Taliban hands much sooner than expected.
Mr Johnson said Operation Pitting had been planned and prepared for months and months, adding: Long before the FCDO document you are referring to.
To give you an example, the Hotel Baron which was so important, the evacuation management center was put into operation months ago and you cannot do an operation like this on a whim.
Pressed further, he added: I think it has been clear for many months that the situation could go very quickly and that was part of the intelligence briefing.
It has also been suggested that the Afghan National Defense Force could hold out longer. But logically, you can see what happened.
Once the people felt in Afghanistan, once the Afghan army people felt that they were not going to have that American air cover anymore, then I think the logic for them really became to end to their resistance and so things went faster, but you can see how much planning was in place in Op Pitting.
Mr Raab later confirmed that Martin Longden would temporarily lead the UK’s new mission in Afghanistan in Doha, Qatar, adding on Twitter: Martin has extensive experience in the region and led the Rapid Deployment Team @FCDOGovUK at Kabul airport.
