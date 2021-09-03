British National Security Council’s role in Afghan crisis questioned

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about UK politics and political news.

The role of the UK government’s key security policy planning committee in the run-up to the rapid collapse of the Afghan government has been called into question, further fueling Whitehall’s blame game on ministers’ failure to predict the crisis .

Diplomats, analysts and the opposition have suggested that the National Security Council, which is chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has failed to meet its goal of preparing a cohesive strategy or contingency plans in the months that preceded the rapid takeover of Kabul by the Taliban last month.

The forum includes senior ministers and military and intelligence officials. Its role is to coordinate security policy and establish mitigation measures.

MPs said thousands of Afghans eligible to come to the UK are stranded in the country amid accusations the government failed to adequately plan ahead of the long-planned withdrawal of international troops to late last month and implemented an early evacuation effort.

“If the Whitehall system works, the JIC [joint intelligence committee] feeds into the NSC, which sits with the prime minister and decides policy, as well as an action plan, ”noted a senior diplomatic official. “It doesn’t seem to have happened before this crisis and that’s the little that was missing.”

Professor Michael Clarke, specialist adviser to the government’s joint committee on national security strategy, said the NSC was “supposed to be the strategic mastermind of the government,” but there was “no evidence that the one of [NSC] the discussions set in motion a clear process for dealing with the implications of a NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan ”.

“The rapid collapse scenario was certainly there and fairly well understood – but there was a systemic failure because little or no preparation for it,” he said.

Peter Ricketts, the UK’s first national security adviser, said: “It would certainly be interesting to know if the NSC met in early summer to coordinate contingency plans.

Dominic Raab, the foreign minister, has come under heavy criticism for not immediately returning from vacation as the crisis escalated last month. He said on Wednesday that the government’s central assessment of Afghanistan was that the capital was “unlikely” to fall to the Taliban this year.

Ben Wallace, Secretary of Defense, was quoted by the Spectator Thursday saying that in July he argued “that whatever we think, the game is over and we must do what we can to speed up whatever we do”.

Raab, who is in Qatar on a diplomatic mission to help ensure a safe passage out of Afghanistan for eligible people, retorted that he and Wallace “are all working on the same set of assumptions.”

“We should not be witnessing this uninspiring blame game,” the senior official noted. “The goal of the NSC is to put the government on a unified emergency planning path. “

Many security experts believe that the creation of the NSC by then Prime Minister David Cameron in 2010 was one of the most effective changes in the machinery of government in recent years – and has led to some thought. more common policy on foreign, defense and security policy. .

Government officials said the forum has met several times in recent months. However, they recognized that the meetings were often last minute and too infrequent. Clarke said: “The fact that he singularly failed in this case shows how moribund the NSC has become under the current government.”

Lisa Nandy, the shadow foreign minister, said that “the chaos of the past few weeks raises clear questions for the Prime Minister” because the Afghan crisis was “exactly the kind of scenario for which the NSC was created”.

“The Prime Minister knew 18 months ago that the United States was planning to pull out. There should have been long-term planning and coordination between departments. Has the NSC met? And why wasn’t he leading from the center?

Downing Street said Thursday it had not discussed issues relating to the NSC.

The government’s review of security, defense and foreign policy, released in March, made only two references to the UK’s role in Afghanistan.

He said the UK would “support stability in Afghanistan, as part of a larger coalition” and support the Afghan government’s counterterrorism efforts.