



gOrdon Brown brought the leveling up slogan to life. In 2006, he declared that his long term goal was to fund students in public schools at the same level as those in private schools. At the time, fee-paying schools had 60% more resources per pupil. Mr. Brown has made progress: in 2010, he had increased funding to public schools by 20% to a high of 7,200 per student. The Conservative Party has been in the driver’s seat ever since. Over the past decade, independent school income has skyrocketed while public school spending per pupil in England, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, registered the largest drop of 9% in real terms on top of 40 years. The think tank has sifted the wheat from the rhetoric of governments. Even though Boris Johnsons pledged an additional $ 7 billion in spending on public schools, spending per student in 2023 will still be 1 to 2% less in real terms than in 2010. Mr Johnson’s commitment to fair funding turns out to be larger real-term funding increases for richer schools than for those with more disadvantaged students. A salary increase for teachers can happen, but potential recruits face larger class sizes and equipment shortages. While funding for public schools has fallen since 2010, revenues for private schools have increased. For every 1 spent on students in public schools, roughly 3 concerns pupils in private education. UK private schools have pupil-teacher ratios that are half of those found in state classrooms. Most of the expenses are concentrated in London and the South East, which has three times as many private schools as the North East. Private education is at the root of inequalities in Britain. Less than a tenth of adults have ever attended private school, but they have the best jobs. Locked-out learning supported by top private sector resources helped improve student grades. When ordinary students are unable to compete fairly with their wealthier peers on exams, their access to top-notch universities is restricted. Ultimately, for public school students, it is more difficult to achieve a fortune in their working life that reflects their abilities, and not the income of their parents. Politicians are responsible for allowing a section of the rich to separate themselves from the rest of society by purchasing social privileges. Things change. Next year Scottish independent schools to become ineligible for charitable relief on their commercial rates, although more difficult measures could not be agreed in the coalition talks between the SNP and the Greens. More innovative reforms could draw inspiration from those proposed by UCL Francis Green who suggested forcing English private schools to draw one-third of their enrollment from the local area on a non-selective basis, with the costs borne by the independent sector. Sir Keir Starmer love defend the last Labor government. Perhaps he could do it in the field of education by adopting and accelerating the reforms of the last prime minister of the party.

