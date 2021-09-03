Controversial CEO ousted after pushing bankers to work-life balance gets new role in post-Brexit reconstruction in Britain





John Flint, who lost top job at HSBC in 2019, after attempting to carry out a radical cultural shift within the World Bank designed to improve employee wellbeing, landed a new role in helping to finance UK infrastructure development after Brexit. Flint will head the new UK Infrastructure Bank, a government lender that will provide billions of pounds in loans to large investment projects across the country, the UK government said yesterday. The British Treasury budgeted 22 billion ($ 30.4 billion) in state funding and loan guarantees for the new bank. This funding is, according to the Treasury, designed to unlock more than $ 40 billion in funding for key projects across the UK The new lending institution is, in part, designed to make up for Britain’s loss of funding from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which had provided around $ 9.5 billion in funding each year to projects UK, as a major rail development designed to better connect north and south London and the development of more affordable housing. Britain lost access to EIB financing when it left the European Union in January 2020. The new bank will play a role in what UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called the Upgrade Program, which is designed to bring economic development to Britain’s poorest towns and regions, particularly in the north of England . The bank will be based in the northern city of Leeds. In addition, the new lender will play a role in helping the UK meet its commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 by helping finance green energy, transport and construction projects. In appointing Flint as the head of the new bank, Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, praised the executive for its exceptional financial and management expertise. But Flints’ latest CEO role didn’t end happily. The executive has spent his entire career at HSBC, eventually landing in the corner office in early 2018. Unusually for such a local leader, he went on to attempt a radical overhaul of the very corporate culture in which he thrived. He wanted to put the well-being of the 238,000 HSBC employees at the center of the banks’ mission. He said he was striving to create what he called the healthiest human system, although he intentionally left the exact parameters of that system vague, he said, because he wanted to leave room for individual managers to interpret it. The transformation did not go smoothly. Some managers quickly complained that the bank was losing its business edge and not doing enough to cut costs, with predictable deleterious effects on HSBC’s bottom line. Flint reportedly clashed with the banks’ more earnings-conscious chief financial officer, Ewen Stevenson. In an internal survey of the company, the results of which were leaked to Bloomberg News, employees complained that the bank was losing its way and divisions had erupted between senior executives, leaving staff paralyzed. As pressure on Flint mounted, he blasted, blaming managers for their incompetence to miss revenue and cost reduction targets at a global leadership summit in Hong Kong in March 2019, according to Bloomberg. Finally, he lost confidence HSBC chairman Mark Tucker and the rest of the board, who voted to oust Flint in August 2019. Noel Quinn, another executive who had spent more than three decades at the bank, was appointed his interim successor, then obtained the permanent position in March 2020. For now, a fresh look will look at Flint and the kind of culture (and big infrastructure projects) he’s championing at the new UK Infrastructure Bank. The story continues More to read business news and analysis of Fortune: This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/controversial-ceo-ousted-pushing-bankers-115304296.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos