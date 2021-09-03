Afghanistan on agenda as British Foreign Secretary arrives in Pakistan for two-day visit – Pakistan





British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with senior officials.

Raab was greeted by officials from the Foreign Office and the British High Commission after he landed at Nur Khan Air Base.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would have official talks with the visiting British dignitary, who is also expected to meet with other leaders. The statement did not mention the leaders Raab would meet.

Pakistan and the UK have been closely linked with the latest developments in Afghanistan, the OP said, noting that the leaders of the two countries have discussed the situation in the war-torn country on several occasions over the past month. .

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan received a phone call from his British counterpart Boris Johnson in which they exchanged views on Afghanistan. Johnson had agreed to stay in touch with Imran.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Imran highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain Covid-19, and said relevant data had been shared with the UK and called for Pakistan’s removal from the list of Britain’s “red” journey.

Prior to that, Qureshi and Raab had also discussed the Afghan situation on two occasions.

“The visit will strengthen the current momentum of high-level exchanges between the two countries and help strengthen bilateral cooperation on a range of issues,” the foreign ministry said.

In recent days, Pakistan has stressed the need for close coordination of the international community for the restoration of peace in Afghanistan and has intensified its diplomatic efforts in this direction.

Raab’s tour is the last visit by a foreign official to Pakistan, following the Taliban’s rapid takeover of Kabul.

The day before, Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag had arrived in the country to discuss the Afghan situation, while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also visited last month.

Maas had met Qureshi and Prime Minister Imran during his visit.

Austrian FM calls Qureshi

In a separate development, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, on an appeal with Qureshi, thanked Pakistan for its support in facilitating the transit of Austrian nationals and others from Afghanistan.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Qureshi, while sharing Pakistan’s position, stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and called for an inclusive political settlement in the neighboring country.

It was a historic opportunity to end 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan, he said, adding that “the engagement of the international community with positive messages and constructive actions [is] much needed, ”according to a press release from FO.

Qureshi also called for efforts to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan and preserve the peace in order to prevent an exodus of Afghans from the country.

He also stressed the need for the international community to show solidarity with the Afghan people to meet their humanitarian needs and support economic stability, the OP said.

“The two foreign ministers expressed satisfaction with the current level of bilateral engagement and pledged to establish more ties and deepen cooperation between the two countries in all spheres of mutual interest, including trade, economy, higher education, tourism and culture, ”he added.

During the call, Qureshi invited his Austrian counterpart to visit Pakistan. Schallenberg accepted the invitation, the statement said.

