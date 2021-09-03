Who are the best diplomats in the Americas? Farmers!

A long list of famous names linked to American farmland has changed the course of history. Norman Borlaug wins top honors in the eyes of many. Nobel Peace Prize winner Borlaug is credited with saving more than a billion lives thanks to the more resilient varieties of wheat he has developed and shared.

The impact of visits to farmers in Iowa by a former leader of the Soviet Union and the current leader of the People’s Republic of China is not easy to quantify. The two leaders formed friendships with the farmers and the families who welcomed them. Which begs the question: Are the farmers of the Americas the best diplomats of the nations?

In the words of Ambassador Kenneth Quinn, Chairman Emeritus of the World Food Prize Foundation, the role of agriculture in building peace, promoting peace, is one of the most powerful forces. incredible of this noble profession. And it’s one of the essentials of Iowa’s agricultural and humanitarian heritage.

In January, at the Land Investment Expo 2021, I interviewed Terry Branstad, who was governor of Iowas for 22 years and then was Ambassador to China from 2017 to 2020, a tumultuous time marked by war. commercialization and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But of all the topics we discussed at the exhibit, his decades-long friendship with the leader of the People’s Republic of China stands out.

[On] On April 29, 1985, I received Xi Jinping and his delegation from Hebei Province. He was the party secretary at the county level, Branstad says. Sarah Lande, who was in charge of the Iowa Sister States around the world, organized the trip.









In 1985, the future President of the People’s Republic of China (top row, second from right) visited Iowa. County-level party secretary at the time, Xi Jinping and his fellow delegates were warmly welcomed by the farmers and families that Sarah Lande of Muscatine (front row, second from right) hosted as hosts.

The five-member Chinese delegation studied all aspects of Iowa’s agricultural prowess. A visit to the family business Sukup Manufacturing in Sheffield, Iowa was scheduled as well as a visit to the Jack Kintzles farm. Xi stayed in Muscatine with Eleanor and Thomas Dvorchak. Xis’ delegation was also received by Branstad in Des Moines. The ramifications of that meeting reverberated decades later when Branstad visited Beijing after being confirmed as ambassador. Among the personal effects he brought with him was a photograph of Xi and his Hebei colleagues with Branstad in the governor’s office, along with an autograph from Xis.

All of our Chinese visitors wanted their photo taken with me in front of this very famous photo, Branstad said. This strong relationship has forged a bond that binds the leader of more than one billion Chinese to a state covered by 85,000 farms. This link continues to this day.

In 2011, Branstad traveled to Beijing as governor. Normally, I would meet with the governor of our sister state, Hebei. [Instead] I met Vice President Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People. He spent 45 minutes telling me how much he loved Iowa. He had his itinerary for this 1985 trip. He mentioned Luca Berrone, Sarah Lande, the Dvorchak family.

Branstad seized the opportunity. His thank you note to Xi for receiving him in the Great Hall included an invitation to return to Iowa for a meeting. Three months later, the Chinese consul general in Washington called to say that Xi wanted to visit Iowa.

In February 2012, Xi returned to Muscatine, accompanied by the world press following the man who was only months away from becoming the sixth leader to rule the People’s Republic of China since its founding in 1949.

Some 25 years before Xis’ first visit to Iowa, the Cold War was at its height. The Berlin Wall was about to be built and the Cuban Missile Crisis would soon threaten the lives of millions of people. Yet in the midst of this superpower stalemate, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev accepted the invitation of a housewife from Iowa to visit her family’s farm, and for two short days in September 1959, the America’s most bitter foe has been welcomed to the Heartland.

I learned this story from Elizabeth (Liz) Garst, whose grandmother invited the Soviet dictator to visit Garst Farm near Coon Rapids, Iowa. The family’s current business owner, Garst, took my call and shared his family story while preparing for the August auction of the family’s 1,995 acres of farmland.

By the time Khrushchev became First Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, the Cold War was at its height. Quinn, who served in the US State Department for 32 years, considers this period to be the most dangerous moment in human history, when the nuclear weapons of the Soviet Union and the United States were on the point of being pulled over each other.

Enter Roswell Garst, one of Iowa’s most iconic farmers. My grandfather was an agricultural innovator, says Liz Garst. He was heavily involved in the hybrid seed corn industry starting in 1929 when 0.5% of corn in the Midwest was hybrid. His main business was his seed corn business.

Roswell Garst and Coon Rapids friend Charles Thomas founded the Garst & Thomas Hybrid Corn Co., which marketed Henry Wallaces Pioneer Hi-Bred brand corn. Iowan became vice president of Franklin Roosevelts, Wallace was secretary of agriculture and vice president under FDR and secretary of commerce under FDR and Harry Truman. Wallaces’ political career ended in 1946 after delivering a speech urging a more conciliatory foreign policy towards the Soviet Union. Truman quickly fired him. However, Roswell Garst and many compatriots in Iowa heard him loud and clear, supporting his call to trade with the Soviet Union and to have cultural and educational exchanges. This was before Khrushchev came to power. Once he got up, the first secretary proclaimed that the Soviet Union needed an Iowa corn belt.

What Khrushchev really wanted was meat, milk and eggs for his people, says Liz Garst.

In 1955, under the impetus of a Des Moines Register editorial, an American agricultural delegation visited the Soviet Union and a Soviet delegation visited Iowa. Garst Farm was a star stop. Months later, Garst received a personal invitation from Khrushchev to bring his hybrid seed corn to the Soviet Union.









According to Liz Garst, her grandfather Roswell Garst (right, center) exchanged more letters with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev (center left) during the Cold War than President Eisenhower. The First Secretary of the Communist Party visited the farm in Garsts Iowa. Both were said to be honest speakers and enjoyed discussing the merits of seeds and soils for hours on end.

The communist and the capitalist quickly became friends. The two men looked a bit alike and got along well. They were both peasants, country guys, not really fancy or fancy. They could both talk about farming for days. They liked each other, Garst recalls.

Roswell Garst was invited to the Soviet Union in 1956 and again in 1958. On the trip in 56 my grandmother was invited. She met Ms. Khrushchev, Garst recalls. While thanking her hosts for their lovely hospitality, Elder Elizabeth Garst naturally invited the Khrushchevs to come to Iowa.

To everyone’s amazement, Khrushchev accepted his invitation in 1959. There had been a lot of controversy over whether we should let him into the United States. It was in the midst of the Cold War, but it was finally agreed that he could come, she said.

Much like Xi Jinping’s trip to Muscatine in 2012, Khrushchev’s visit to Garst Farm made headlines around the world. They went out and spent the whole day of September 23, 1959. Ag tours in the morning. Lunch under a marquee in the garden of my grandmother’s house. More agricultural visits in the afternoon. They then traveled to the state of Iowa for a brief visit before starting the next leg of their journey, she said.

Khrushchev was sending a message to the Soviet people that it was okay to look to the West for agricultural technology. He came here to lead by example, says Liz Garst.

As for his grandfather, he was trying to earn money. He was proud to be a capitalist. But Roswell Garst had another motive, one that calmed the loss of business he suffered when fellow farmers turned on him for trading with a Communist. My grandfather believed in Henry Wallace’s worldview, she says. His particular point of view was this sentence: hungry people are dangerous people. With capitalism and compassion as the beacons, Roswell Garst evangelized for better agricultural practices at home and abroad for the rest of his life.

Xi and Khrushchev’s pilgrimages to Iowa were landmark expeditions that did more than increase U.S. exports and benefit the Americas’ trade balance. Both visits proved that Iowa farmers can do more than just fix fences. They can build bridges overseas.

Eric OKeefeis the editor of The land report, the magazine of the American landowner. See LandReport.com.