Security measures at the IIOJK after the death of icon Hurriyat Gilani – Pakistan

The troops erected barbed wire and barricades on the roads leading to Syed Ali Gilani’s house in Srinagar.

SRINAGAR (AFP) – Indian authorities imposed a security measure in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday evening after icon Hurriyat Syed Ali Gilani died at the age of 92.

Troops erected barbed wire and barricades on the roads leading to Syed Ali Gilani’s house in the main town of Srinagar after the family announced the death.

Announcements were made over the loudspeakers of the main mosque near Gilani’s residence asking people to walk towards the house.

But police said no one in the Kashmir Valley would be allowed to leave their home. Thousands of security forces were immediately deployed and mobile internet services were cut across the region.

Dozens of armored vehicles and trucks patrolled Srinagar’s main roads.

Syed Ali Gilani was an uncompromising activist against Indian rule in the predominantly Muslim Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan since 1947.

He has spent years in prison and has been under house arrest for most of the past 11 years. He had been ill for several months with heart and kidney problems.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was among the first to pay tribute to Gilani, telling himself on Twitter that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the “Kashmiri freedom fighter”.

Khan said Gilani had “fought all his life for his people and their right to self-determination. He was imprisoned and tortured by the occupying Indian state but remained determined ”.

Pakistani cricket legend Shahid Afridi also tweeted in tribute.

“The struggle for the freedom of Kashmir has taken on so many of our elders who have carried the weight of this movement for decades,” he wrote. “May we continue their courage and their legacy. “

– A thorn in India’s side –

Gilani had been a thorn in India’s side since the early 1960s when he began campaigning for the territory’s merger with Pakistan. He also continued his appeals as a member of the Kashmir Assembly.

The veteran politician was jailed for almost 10 years after 1962 and often confined to his home thereafter.

From his youth, Gilani was a member of Jamaat-i-Islami, the largest politico-religious organization in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir which was banned by the Hindu nationalist government in 2019.

He has rejected any idea of ​​direct talks with the New Delhi government unless it officially accepts “Kashmir as disputed territory” and has stopped describing the region as “an integral part of India”. Governments of all political stripes insist on sovereignty over Kashmir.

Gilani was also a staunch critic of the sporadic but unsuccessful attempts at dialogue between India and Pakistan – nuclear-weapon rivals who have fought two of their three wars since Kashmir’s independence and came close to a fourth in 2016. .

His uncompromising stance has also had criticism in Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of Kashmir, said on Twitter: “We may not agree on most things, but I respect him for his tenacity and his loyalty to his beliefs.”

Kashmir is one of the most militarized areas in the world, with 500,000 Indian security forces deployed in the region. Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have died since an insurgency erupted in 1989.

India is working to restore normal life to Kashmir after revoking the region’s semi-autonomous status and dividing it into two centrally controlled territories in August 2019.

A security measure imposed at the time saw mobile internet services cut for more than a year. Dozens of political leaders have been arrested and many are still not free.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the move was aimed at bringing peace and prosperity to Kashmir. The rulers of Kashmir said it was to punish the Muslim population.

