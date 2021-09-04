Initiative launched for carbon neutrality by 2050





Islamabad: Pakistan has trusted in nature-based solutions to tangibly reduce its carbon emissions, said the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Pakistan remains at the forefront of climate impact and yet our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to climate action on the ground. We have trusted in nature-based solutions and clean energy and believe in being part of the solution to climate change instead of making the global problem worse, ”he said in a statement. roundtable hosted by Pakistan Environment Trust, UK High Commission and Pakistan Textile Council here.

The event was organized for the country’s leading private companies to showcase their climate stewardship to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions at the corporate level.

In total, 10 companies in the textile and FMCG (consumer packaged goods) sectors were the first to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050.

Appreciating the Pakistan Environment Trust for summoning the ‘pioneers’ for climate action, the prime minister’s aide said he hoped the private sector-led bottom-up climate initiative for net zero was unique and would have a significant impact.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said sad business was key to tackling climate change.

“As we prepare for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), all businesses can benefit from reducing their CO2 emissions and be part of Pakistan’s leadership on climate change,” he said. -he declares.

Pakistan Environment Trust Administrator and former Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Dr Shamshad said that with worsening climate risks in the country, climate change has become everyone’s business, citizens , cities and businesses.

“It is encouraging to see our major Pakistani companies responding to this urgent crisis. It is essential that coalitions join hands to facilitate the transition to net zero emissions, and this collective adoption of zero emissions will improve the competitiveness of companies by reducing the cost of inputs. while attracting more foreign buyers to Pakistan, she said.

The Net Zero Pakistan Coalition’s commitment to net zero emissions was reaffirmed by participants, who also discussed the initiative’s roadmap.

Representatives of Artistic Milliners, Crescent Bahuman, Gul Ahmed, Interloop, Liberty Mills, Mahmood Group, Sapphire Finishing Mills, Soorty Enterprises, Tetra Pak and US Apparel & Textiles have also signed up for the global Race to Zero campaign championed by the British High. Commission in the UK’s role as President of COP26.

Representatives of Net Zero Pakistan said they were part of a nationwide collaboration of pioneering companies, public institutions and industry experts to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions for Pakistan by 2050 and that they would develop a roadmap and framework for the Pakistani private sector. sector to accelerate its transition to sustainability and achieve the goal of net zero.

According to them, climate change poses a significant challenge to human well-being and the scientific community has established the role of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions in accelerating this phenomenon. With this in mind, Pakistani companies are not immune to this and can only remain competitive globally by leading the country’s net zero transition.

