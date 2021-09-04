Teachers fired in China for offering paid tutoring sessions to their own students – Radio Free Asia

Teachers across China are being reported and punished for offering paid remedial sessions to students as part of the ongoing crackdown on the tutoring sector by the ruling Communist Party of China (CCP) under Xi Jinping.

In one case, a teacher named Lü in eastern Anhui province was “arrested by a local education authority after parents exposed him,” the CCP argued. World time the newspaper reported on July 28.

Lü was apprehended outside a “fancy villa” on the outskirts of Huangshan city in Anhui, where he was teaching paid tutoring classes for his students.

“The Huangshan Education Bureau is currently investigating the case and should impose a severe sanction,” the newspaper said, adding that some high school teachers charge up to 1,000 yuan (US $ 153) per session for “catch-up” sessions. .

In another case, a math teacher by the name of Yang, who had been honored as a “super teacher” by local authorities, was found to charge 120 yuan / hour for additional supervision. He was then arrested and ordered to reimburse all school fees to parents, before being fired from his job.

Former high school teacher Wang Yu from southern Guangdong province said that students often request such remedial sessions from teachers, and teachers and students should bear the consequences for breaking the new rules.

“The government prohibits extra lessons outside of school because it is assumed that teachers can cover all of the material needed in the classroom,” Wang said.

“But students’ abilities vary, and some learn quickly, while others don’t, and need extra tutoring outside of school,” he said. “It should be a contract between two parties for which each is equally responsible.”

Wang said schools also charge students who want to stay in school after formal lunchtime classes are over to do their homework.

“Some places charge five yuan a day if students stay in school for one to two hours to do homework [after class]Wang said. lunch break [to take a siesta in school before doing homework]. “

“[This is now happening] because of the ban on extracurricular tuition fees, ”Wang said.

Prohibition for political reasons

News commentator Guo Baosheng said the ban on private lessons was politically motivated.

“The reasoning behind these new regulations was unwarranted and came from political considerations only,” Guo said. “It seems that the Chinese education system has failed to instill any moral values ​​in anyone; it seems to have made them worse.”

On June 15, the Ministry of Education set up a new department to oversee off-campus education and training arrangements, in order to implement “education and training sector reforms. off-campus training “.

The CCP leadership reported on July 30 that it would continue cracking down on private schools and other measures to curtail homework and educational activities outside of working hours.

Training institutions have been banned from offering disciplinary tutoring on national holidays, rest days or winter and summer holidays, according to the directive.

More than 75 percent of elementary and secondary school students took private lessons in 2016, according to the latest industry figures, and the need to keep children in private greenhouse to fit them into the best schools was criticized by CCP leader Xi Jinping in March as an obstacle to rising birth rates.

And the State Administration for Market Regulation announced on June 1 that it would “rectify” tutoring services run by internet giants Tencent and Alibaba, fining around 5.73 million. dollars to businesses for regulatory violations.

The measures came after a speech on March 6 by CPC General Secretary Xi Jinping, who denounced the “chaos” in the tutoring industry, calling it a “stubborn and difficult disease”.



Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.