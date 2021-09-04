Second draft constitutional package for GB sent to Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: The second draft of the constitutional package for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region has been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Dr Farogh Naseem, transmitted the second draft of the constitutional package for the Gilgit-Baltistan region (GB).

Farogh Naseem had chaired various sessions to finalize the constitutional package of the Board of Directors in order to reflect on the recommendations of all stakeholders.

It is important to mention here that the federal government is making serious efforts to give Gilgit-Baltistan provincial status.

READ: GOVERNMENT DECIDES TO GRANT PROVINCE STATUS TO GILGIT-BALTISTAN: PM

The constitutional package for GB has been finalized in accordance with United Nations (UN) resolutions and international laws.

By July, the Pakistan-led federal government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had finalized draft amendments for a series of laws, including the bill to declare Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) province.

While taking practical steps to bring about legal reforms in different sections, the federal government had finalized bills for elections, accountability process, provincial status in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and criminal laws.

READ: THE PTI FORMS CONSTITUTION REVIEW COMMITTEE ON PMS GUIDELINES

Federal Minister of Law and Justice Farogh Naseem has prepared a bill in the light of international regulations and United Nations (UN) resolutions to grant provincial status to the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region.

It is relevant to mention here that the Legislative Assembly of Gilgit Baltistan asked the Pakistani federal government for interim provincial status for the region.

When a resolution was passed by the regional legislature, appropriate representation for the Gilgit Baltistan region was demanded in the National Assembly, Senate and other federal institutions of Pakistan.

READ: FAWAD ENSURES CONSTITUTIONAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE RIGHTS IN THE UK

The assembly also called in its resolution for an interim provincial statute for the region and amendments to the Pakistani constitution to provide it with constitutional cover.

In the regional elections held last November, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the required number of seats in the Assembly to form its government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the government would immediately move forward in granting provincial status to the Gilgit-Baltistan region and that GB’s sense of deprivation would disappear by declaring it a province.

