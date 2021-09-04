Sindh imposes new COVID-19 curbs on Karachi and Hyderabad in line with NCOC guidelines





The Home Office notification says the NCOC has developed a mechanism to enforce the restrictions. File Photo An order has been issued in accordance with NCOC’s decision to launch a special campaign to enforce additional restrictions Indoor wedding events, indoor dining at prohibited restaurants Outdoor wedding events, dining outdoors allowed with prescribed guests, time limits.

KARACHI: Sindh’s Interior Ministry on Friday announced new coronavirus restrictions in Karachi Division and Hyderabad District of the province.

An official notification issued by the Home Office said the order was issued in accordance with the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decision to launch a special campaign to enforce the restrictions, particularly to wedding halls, marquees, restaurants and hotels. , September 3 and 4.

The NCOC has decided to launch a special campaign for the application of non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI), especially for wedding halls / marquees and restaurants / hotels on September 3-4, 2021, in cities with high prevalence of disease. , namely Karachi and Hyderabad, read the notification.

It also sets out the mechanism designed by the NCOC for the enforcement of restrictions.

The mechanism is divided into separate categories shown below.

Wedding venues and marquees

NCOC has called on authorities to ensure that no indoor wedding events are held in the aforementioned areas.

It further recommends that outdoor wedding events have no more than 300 guests, the maximum limit set for hosting wedding events, and not continue beyond 10 p.m., the prescribed time limit. .

In addition, the NCOC has called on authorities to ensure that indoor food services are not offered anywhere in the two cities and that outdoor food services are not offered beyond the hour. the prescribed deadline of 22 hours.

In addition to this, authorities must ensure that COVID-19 protocols are followed at wedding events and restaurants in the areas indicated.

According to the notification, authorities are urged to seal wedding halls, marquees, restaurants or hotels and shut down involved items if restrictions are violated.

In addition, the authorities concerned are urged to organize a compulsory vaccination campaign, from September 1 to 15, which must be displayed prominently in wedding halls, marquees, hotels and restaurants.

The notification of the interior ministries also directs the authorities concerned to submit to the ministry a daily record of the implementation of the aforementioned directives, which will be transmitted to the NCOC.

NCOC Imposes New Set of COVID-19 Restrictions

The NCOC decided earlier today to impose a new set of restrictions in the federal capital, in addition to selected districts of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from September 4 to 12 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister of Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the new restrictions.

