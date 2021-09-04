Alibaba pledges $ 15.5 billion to help China achieve “common prosperity” – KION546





By Michelle Toh, CNN Business Alibaba invests 100 billion yuan ($ 15.5 billion) in China’s efforts to achieve “common prosperity,” marking the latest big pledge of a Chinese company to support that of President Xi Jinping campaign. The tech giant announced on Friday that it would spend a staggering amount by 2025 keeping in mind five priorities: technological innovation, economic development, the creation of “quality jobs”, support for vulnerable communities and the establishment of a special development fund. The company has also set 10 specific goals it plans to tackle, ranging from increasing investment in technology in the least developed regions of the country to improving the well-being of workers in the small economy. jobs to accelerating the growth of small businesses and agriculture. Alibaba is also setting up what it calls the “Advancing Prosperity Working Committee,” which will be chaired by Chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang. “Alibaba benefits from the significant social and economic progress made in China over the past 22 years. We firmly believe that if the company is doing well and the economy is doing well, then Alibaba will be fine, ”he said in a statement Friday. “We look forward to doing our part to support the achievement of common prosperity through high quality development. “ Alibaba actions closed slightly down in New York on Thursday, after the news was first reported by state newspaper Zhejiang Daily. The company’s shares in Hong Kong fell 3.5% on Friday. Alibaba’s pledge came just a week after another major Chinese e-commerce company, Pinduoduo, pledged to turn over all of its last quarter’s profits to rural development projects in the country. He said last Tuesday he would donate $ 372 million to the development of China’s agricultural sector and rural areas, with plans to donate 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion) to similar causes. generally. The move was significant for the U.S.-listed company, which first reported profit as a public company in the quarter ended in June. Likewise, Tencent announced last month that it would devote 50 billion yuan ($ 7.7 billion) to achieving Beijing’s “common prosperity” goal. The company said it would aim to raise incomes for the poor and tackle educational inequalities, among other initiatives. The final goal President Xi has repeatedly stressed the importance of “Common prosperity” as a goal of the Communist Party of China, with state media increasingly emphasizing the importance of wealth redistribution. The phrase itself is historically significant in China, and Xi’s mention of the term echoes its use by Chairman Mao Zedong over the past century. At the time, the former communist leader also argued for “common prosperity” as a way to mobilize peasants and take power away from rural elites, including wealthy landowners and farmers. In recent years, one of Xi’s main political goals has been to fight against poverty across China. His latest edict has put even more pressure on the country’s wealthiest citizens and businesses, who are already facing more stringent regulations while Beijing continually controls the power of the private sector. Earlier this year, Alibaba itself was hit by a record fine of $ 2.8 billion to act as a monopoly. Since then, the company has kept facing questions In regards to regulatory control, although the leaders sought to make it clear that the affair has been resolved. CNN’s Beijing office and Laura He contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kion546.com/cnn-social-media-technology/2021/09/03/alibaba-pledges-15-5-billion-to-help-china-achieve-common-prosperity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos