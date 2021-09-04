Assessment: Covid-19 and the crises to come

A paramedic wearing protective gear looks on in Almaty, Kazakhstan, August 5, 2021. REUTERS / Pavel Mikheyev

LONDON, September 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) – What are the lessons of the coronavirus pandemic? It may seem far too early to ask this question. After all, the Covid-19 is far from over. About 100,000 Americans are hospitalized with the virus. Countries like Australia are still effectively cut off from the rest of the world. And large swathes of the globe have barely begun to vaccinate their populations.

Despite this, historian Adam Tooze argues for a step back and begins to draw conclusions. In Shutdown: How Covid Shook the Worlds Economy, the Columbia University professor recaps the timeline of 2020, arguably one of the most seismic years in world history. It focuses on the period that began with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s public recognition of the coronavirus outbreak on January 20, 2020, and ended with the inauguration of US President Joe Bidens exactly one year later. The scale and variety of what unfolded in the days that followed remain staggering. Tooze lucidly organizes these events in the 300-page books, while maintaining the radical perspective that will be familiar to readers of Crashed, his masterful story of the 2008 financial crisis and its aftermath.

The story raises multiple paradoxes. Covid-19 has been a massive public policy failure that has also prompted governments to support their economies with unprecedented speed and determination. It was a public health disaster that spurred breakthroughs in life-saving vaccines. In the United States, the pandemic has exacerbated already deep political divisions, culminating in the contested presidential election, but also produced the largest fiscal stimulus in the world.

Dealing with the crisis forced governments to shed old orthodoxies, many of which were already under attack. Politicians who had previously sought to curb public spending deployed huge sums to support citizens stranded in their homes and businesses that had been forced to shut down. Central banks have recovered government bonds and supported a series of financial markets. Commitments to free trade and private enterprise have been scrapped in a rush to secure face masks and vaccines and support industries in crisis.

These extraordinary actions were largely aimed at preserving the status quo. None of the politicians who voted for huge spending started the year planning to change society, Tooze writes. And in some cases the sums were far too low. Compare the meager contributions of developed worlds to vaccines for the poorest countries with the much larger economic gains that would have resulted from the end of the global pandemic.

Nonetheless, it is difficult to see the political pendulum revert to over-disciplined public spending or a hands-off approach to private enterprise. This opens up some intriguing possibilities, like a large-scale, state-led investment campaign to reduce the world’s dependence on fossil fuels. Despite years of warnings and several near misses, the world has failed to adequately prepare for a global pandemic. Perhaps he can now avoid making the same mistake when it comes to climate change?

Yet the Covid-19 has also revealed many shortcomings. The virus delivered a stunning display of the collective inability of the global elite to understand what it would really mean to rule the deeply globalized and interconnected world they have created, writes Tooze. On the contrary, the deterioration of relations between China and the United States over the past year and a half makes joint decision-making even less likely in the future.

Tooze identifies certain pockets of strength. The rapid development, testing and deployment of vaccines is testament to what scientists and governments can do when faced with an urgent crisis. Central banks have also been successful in cushioning the impact of a massive global supply shock. These technocratic interventions have the unfortunate side effect of increasing inequalities within and between countries. The challenge for politicians is to counter these effects. The story of the past decade is not encouraging in this regard.

Yet the world is doomed to face larger and longer global emergencies. The unprecedented flooding in Europe, China and the United States this summer is surely just a taste of a time when weather fluctuations are getting wilder and harder to predict. Its less likely climate change will quickly reduce global GDP by a tenth, as the pandemic did in the second quarter of last year. But future crises are on the way. The story of Covid-19 so far suggests that we still have many lessons to learn.

– Shutdown: How Covid Shook the Worlds Economy by Adam Tooze is published by Allen Lane on September 7.

