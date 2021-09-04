US presses Pakistan to cooperate in fight against ISIS-K Al-Qaeda in Afghanistan





Image source: PTI / FILE

US presses Pakistan to cooperate in fight against ISIL-K and al-Qaeda

The US administration is quietly pressing Pakistan to cooperate in the fight against terrorist groups such as ISIS-K and Al-Qaeda following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Politico reported .

In response, Pakistan – long accused by US officials of aiding the Afghan Taliban – has hinted that Islamabad deserves greater public recognition for its role in helping those now fleeing Afghanistan, even though it downplayed fears of what Taliban rule over the country might mean, the report added.

These and other exchanges, described in sensitive but unclassified emails, cables and other written materials obtained by Politico, offer a glimpse into the continuing tensions between Washington and Islamabad after two decades of war in Afghanistan. They suggest that the two governments are nowhere near the same level, even now that the United States has withdrawn its troops from Afghanistan.

In a discussion with a US official, for example, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan appeared to question reports that the Taliban is carrying out revenge attacks in Afghanistan – including allegations that the group executed their suspected enemies door to door. – raids at the gates, adds the report.

Khan told the US official that according to Pakistani “observations on the ground”, the Afghan Taliban “were not seeking revenge, and in fact were returning home to assure the Afghans there would be no retaliation.” , according to parts of a broadcast memo. among American diplomats. US official Ervin Massinga of the State Department is described as noting that “he has seen reports to the contrary and hopes the Taliban does not seek revenge.”

The Biden administration has been exceptionally cautious in revealing its contacts and discussions with Pakistan. While Pakistan’s actions often seem at odds with the United States, it is nonetheless a nation with ties to the Afghan Taliban whose counterterrorism cooperation can be helpful. It is also a nuclear-weaponized country, US officials would prefer not to lose Chinese influence entirely, according to the report.

President Joe Biden has yet to speak with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Khan’s wait for a call from the US leader has been the subject of gossip and memes in Pakistani media, according to the report.

READ ALSO | Pakistan’s duplicity strategy in Afghanistan and elsewhere

Latest news from the world

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/us-pressing-pakistan-cooperate-fighting-isis-k-al-qaeda-afghanistan-latest-international-updates-731446 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos