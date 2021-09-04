



A man from FALCARRAGH appointed Irish Ambassador to Indonesia said he would use his role to encourage more Indonesians to visit and study in Ireland. HE Pdraig Francis was speaking at a special ceremony, where he presented his credentials to HE President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Instana Merdeka in the country’s capital, Jakarta. Mr Francis, who was the former director (division of European unity) at headquarters, was appointed ambassador to Indonesia (and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday. On the recommendation of Foreign Minister and Defense Minister Simon Coveney, the government approved a number of ambassadorial appointments in March, including that of Mr. Francis. Mr. Francis is the son of Tommy and Evie, and the brother of Elizabeth, Sarah and Helen. Wearing a face covering adorned with the Irish national flag, Mr Francis said he was delighted to assume his new role and enthusiastic about the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries. We are two countries very far from each other, but I think we have a lot in common. I think the important thing is to increase the links between Ireland and Indonesia and during my stay here I want to encourage more Indonesians to visit Ireland and, in particular, to study in Ireland because I think it’s only when people live in each other’s countries and get to know each other that have real friendly relations between states. Mr Francis said he was very anxious to travel outside the capital Jakarta as he was not allowed there, due to current Covid-19 restrictions. Among several of his previous functions, Mr. Francis worked for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and he was also Deputy Head of Mission at the Irish Embassy in Warsaw from August 2013 to July 2017. Receive quality journalism anywhere, on any device. Stay up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Posted: 7:00 p.m. on September 3, 2021

