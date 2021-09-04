Former Ambassador Kelly Craft Led Company To Trump Hotels: WaPo





Kelly Craft was a longtime Republican activist in Kentucky before becoming an Ambassador. In 2017, she was appointed U.S. Ambassador to Canada. Two years later, former President Trump appointed her United States Ambassador to the United Nations. Loading Something is loading.

A Republican activist who served as an ambassador under Donald Trump directed business to the former president’s range of hotels, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing emails released by the State Department. The move was first reported by Forbes.

Kelly Craft was a major GOP donor in Kentucky before she was chosen to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Canada in 2017. She and her husband Joe Craft, managing director of coal company Alliance Resource Partners, donated millions of dollars to Republican candidates. In 2019, Trump appointed her to replace Nikki Halley as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

It was in 2018 that Craft, scheduled to attend a conference in Washington, rejected a list of hotels suggested by its staff, saying “I would prefer the TRUMP HOTEL,” reported The Post.

Earlier that year, Craft also rejected a suggestion from a staff member at a “boutique hotel” near a conference she was attending in Maryland. “Let’s keep TRUMP Hotel,” she wrote.

Trump’s hotel chain and the official affairs entrusted to them have been the subject of frequent criticism from Democrats and outside ethics experts while Trump was president. The Center for Ethics and Responsibility in Washington, a watchdog group, accused Trump of violating the emoluments clause in the U.S. Constitution that prohibits a federal official from accepting gifts from a foreign state on the grounds that Foreign officials frequently chose to stay and spend money at the Trump Hotel in Washington.

The former president also suggested holding the 2020 G7 summit at his ailing resort town in Miami, Florida, stepping back after criticism from ethics experts.

Now that he’s out of office, The Trump Organization, which oversees the hotel lineup, is currently trying to sell its property in DC.

