In a meeting with the British Foreign Minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for solidarity with the Afghans





Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) meets with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (center) on September 3, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Prime Minister’s Office Prime Minister Imran Khan shares the point of view from Pakistan on developments in Afghanistan. Stresses the need for the international community to stand in solidarity with the Afghans. To sensitize the British side on the inhuman removal of the mortal remains of Syed Ali Geelani.

ISLAMABAD: In a meeting with British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Dominic Raab on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for the international community to stand in solidarity with Afghans.

The meeting, held at the prime minister’s office in Islamabad, focused on the latest developments in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral and regional and international issues, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Recalling his telephone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan’s point of view on the development of the situation in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

He also underlined the importance of a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the stability of the region.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the statement, noted that it is “essential to stabilize the security situation in Afghanistan, to take measures to consolidate peace and to prevent any mass exodus”.

In this context, the prevention of a humanitarian crisis and the stabilization of the economy are of the utmost importance, said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that the international community stands in solidarity with Afghans, makes positive commitments and creates incentives to ensure a peaceful, stable and inclusive policy in the country.

He also warned of the role of “spoilers”, both inside and outside Afghanistan, which could destabilize the situation.

In addition, the Prime Minister sensitized the British side to the gross violations of human rights in Jammu and Kashmir occupied by India and the inhuman removal of the mortal remains of the top Kashmiri leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

While discussing bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK, Prime Minister Imran Khan noted the long-standing relations between the two sides and the “close people-to-people ties”.

He also raised concerns about keeping Pakistan on the UK travel red list, which has caused inconvenience to people with the nationality of both countries.

In addition, issues relating to climate change, peace and stability in the subcontinent and the global geopolitical situation were also discussed during the meeting.

Raab meets FM Qureshi

The British Foreign Secretary shared details of his meeting with Foreign Secretary Shah Mahmood Qureshi and said Pakistan and Britain will “work closely” on the Afghan issue.

“Pakistan is a vital partner for the UK, and today Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and I discussed how to ensure safe passage out of Afghanistan and the importance of a coordinated international response, “the post read.

Earlier today, Raab held a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, where he signaled the UK’s intention to engage with the Taliban government in Afghanistan,

He arrived in Islamabad on Thursday evening for a two-day visit to Pakistan to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban swept the country.

